NAIROBI, Oct 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares gained and the dollar wallowed near a two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data firmly pushed expectations for the tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus into next year. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. oil prices sank below $98 to their lowest in nearly four months on Tuesday, while European Brent held firm, as fears of a near-term U.S. crude surplus pushed the spread between the two oil contracts to its widest gap since April. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand rallied to a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday after soft U.S. jobs numbers boosted emerging market currencies. * South African stocks steamed to record highs for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by gold producers such as AngloGold Ashanti and a big jump for retailer Pick N Pay . NIGERIA UNILEVER Unilever Nigeria said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax profit fell 12.82 percent to 5.03 billion naira ($31.47 million) compared with 5.77 billion naira in the same period a year ago. NIGERIA MILITANTS Nigerian troops killed 37 Boko Haram Islamist militants in combined air and ground strikes on one of their bases in the northeast, the military said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by importers buying dollars to meet end-of-month supply payments, while market heavyweight Safaricom dragged the main share index lower. UGANDA TOTAL Total has resumed exploring for oil and gas in Uganda's lake Albert region, the French oil major said on Tuesday, more than a month after the discovery of unexploded ordinance led it to suspend operations. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN TIES The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan said on Tuesday they were happy with work to rebuild southern oil exports through a Sudanese pipeline, seeking to end a recurring row that has hurt a vital source of revenues for both nations. MOZAMBIQUE PEACE PACT The United States on Tuesday urged Mozambique's government and the Renamo opposition movement to "move back from the brink" and take steps to quell an escalation in tensions that many worry could disrupt the country's strong economic growth. ZAMBIA METALS DUTY Zambia has suspended a 10 percent export duty on exports of unprocessed metals after mining firms said they had accumulated too much stock because of limited local smelter capacity. BOTSWANA GDP FORECAST Botswana on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 4.4 percent of GDP, from 5.9 percent seen in February, and projected a third straight year of budget surplus. CAMEROON COCOA Cameroon exported 19,855 tonnes of cocoa beans by the end of September since the start of the season on Aug. 1, down sharply from 30,248 tonnes during the same period last season, the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) said on Tuesday.