NAIROBI, Oct 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS A stronger yen depressed Japanese stocks on Friday, while the dollar was hemmed in near a two-year low against the euro by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its monetary stimulus well into 2014. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose above $107 a barrel on Friday, on expectations demand in top consumers China and the United States will recover, but easing supply concerns from the Middle East kept the gains in check. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Low liquidity in Kenya is expected to aid its shilling currency, which is close to a four-month high, while dollar sales by oil companies should help Nigeria's naira hold onto recent gains. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand firmed against the dollar, supported by bearish dollar sentiment on Thursday, while bonds steadied with the market digesting an interim budget presented in the previous session. * South African stocks ended a see-saw session flat on Thursday with MTN Group among the biggest blue-chip decliners after the mobile operator cut its full-year target for new subscribers. NIGERIA PIRATES Pirates attacked an oil supply vessel off the Nigerian coast and kidnapped the captain and chief engineer, both U.S. citizens, American officials said on Thursday as the Nigerian military ordered its Navy to rescue the men. ANGOLA LENDING Angola is reducing the cost of borrowing by meeting its inflation goals but the country's banks need to improve their lending practices to rein in a surge in bad loans, senior central bank officials said on Thursday. ETHIOPIA GEOTHERMAL Ethiopia has signed a preliminary agreement with a U.S.-Icelandic firm for a $4 billion private sector investment intended to tap its vast geothermal power resources and help it become a major exporter of energy for East Africa. KENYA MARKETS Tightening liquidity in Kenyan money markets supported the shilling on Thursday, with traders expecting the currency to firm slightly in coming sessions. TANZANIA POWER Tanzania has signed contracts worth $1.7 billion with Chinese companies to construct power plants and housing units in east Africa's second-largest economy. TANZANIA GAS Africa-focused British oil explorer Ophir Energy said a process was under way to sell part of its stakes in big gas fields off the coast of Tanzania, raising investor hopes that a long-awaited deal could be close. MADAGASCAR ELECTION The people of Madagascar began voting on Friday in a presidential election they hope will end a five-year crisis and rebuild investor confidence to mend an economy crippled since President Andry Rajoelina seized power in a 2009 coup. BENIN OIL PRODUCTION Benin's government said on Thursday it hoped oil production would restart in the West African nation next year in blocks controlled by South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO) from neighbouring Nigeria. MALI ISLAMISTS French, U.N. and Malian forces on Thursday launched a joint operation against Islamists across northern Mali a day after a suicide attack killed two Chadian peace keepers in the desert zone. BURUNDI TAX Burundi has collected almost 10 percent more in corporate tax in the first nine months of the year after working to gather in arrears and hopes an education and registration drive will reap more still in 2014. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe narrowly missed third-quarter budget revenue targets as economic growth slowed and mineral royalties fell, underlining the tough task that President Robert Mugabe's government faces to lift the economy. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on