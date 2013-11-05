NAIROBI, Nov 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
*KENYA - The Central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets
to make its lending rate decision. At its last meeting in
September, Kenya's central bank held its key lending rate at
8.50 percent.
*KENYA - Safaricom announces its half year
earnings results for the period ended September. In the same
period in 2012, Kenya's top telecoms operator reported a 113
percent jump in pretax profits to 11.5 billion shillings.
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction a 14-day
certificate Treasury bill.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar gained against a basket of currencies and Asian
shares gave up early gains, dragged lower by China shares
after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signalled a shift towards
monetary tightening ahead of a key Communist Party policy
meeting.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures on Tuesday traded near a four-month low
touched overnight, but worries over a prolonged outage from
oil exporter Libya helped the benchmark hold above $106 a
barrel.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand hovered near the previous session's two
month lows against the dollar on Monday, weighed down by
investors' anxiety over the prospect of renewed mine
strikes.
South African stocks edged up 0.33 percent on Monday,
booking another record finish as investors piled into
longstanding favourites such as paper maker Mondi
and luxury goods firm Richemont .
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira currency extended gains against
the dollar for a third consecutive day on the interbank
market on Monday, due to weak demand and anticipation of
dollar sales by the state-owned energy company NNPC.
NIGERIA OIL REVENUES
Nigeria's excess crude account (ECA), where it saves oil
export earnings over a benchmark price, contains $4.3
billion, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on
Monday.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Suspected Boko Haram militants have killed 70 people in
three attacks in northeastern Nigeria in recent days,
officials said on Monday, a sign that a military crackdown
is failing to subdue the Islamist insurgency.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main share index fell on Monday, dragged
lower by Equity Bank after it posted a
lower-than-expected rise in its nine-month
earnings.
KENYA EQUITY BANK
Kenya's Equity Bank Group said on Monday its pretax profit
for the first nine months of the year rose 7 percent, with
growth curbed by a jump in operating
expenses.
KENYA MALL ATTACK
A Kenyan court charged four Somali men on Monday with
terrorist offences for helping al Qaeda-linked militants
carry out an attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi that
killed 67 people.
UGANDA BANK RATE
Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate at 12
percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, saying
economic growth was near its long-term potential, while
upside and downside risks to inflation were balanced.
TANZANIA EXPLORATION
Tanzania has introduced new production sharing agreement
(PSA) terms that experts said toughen some of the conditions
for energy firms seeking to explore and develop the east
African nation's big gas prospects.
GHANA COCOA
Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's industry regulator
reached 107,916.81 tonnes by Oct. 24, the end of the first
week of the 2013/14 season, up 21.6 percent on the previous
year, Cocobod data showed on Monday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 210,000 tonnes by Nov. 3, since the start of the
season on Oct. 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from
142,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season.
ZAMBIA MINING
Zambian President Michael Sata threatened on Monday to
revoke the licence of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by
London-listed Vedanta Resources , if it goes through
with a plan to lay off more than 1,500
workers.
ZIMBABWE BUDGET
Zimbabwe Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has postponed
the announcement of his 2014 budget, tentatively scheduled
for this month, to allow more time for consultation, local
media reported on Monday.
