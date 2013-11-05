NAIROBI, Nov 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - The Central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets to make its lending rate decision. At its last meeting in September, Kenya's central bank held its key lending rate at 8.50 percent. *KENYA - Safaricom announces its half year earnings results for the period ended September. In the same period in 2012, Kenya's top telecoms operator reported a 113 percent jump in pretax profits to 11.5 billion shillings. *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction a 14-day certificate Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar gained against a basket of currencies and Asian shares gave up early gains, dragged lower by China shares after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signalled a shift towards monetary tightening ahead of a key Communist Party policy meeting. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures on Tuesday traded near a four-month low touched overnight, but worries over a prolonged outage from oil exporter Libya helped the benchmark hold above $106 a barrel. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand hovered near the previous session's two month lows against the dollar on Monday, weighed down by investors' anxiety over the prospect of renewed mine strikes. South African stocks edged up 0.33 percent on Monday, booking another record finish as investors piled into longstanding favourites such as paper maker Mondi and luxury goods firm Richemont . NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira currency extended gains against the dollar for a third consecutive day on the interbank market on Monday, due to weak demand and anticipation of dollar sales by the state-owned energy company NNPC. NIGERIA OIL REVENUES Nigeria's excess crude account (ECA), where it saves oil export earnings over a benchmark price, contains $4.3 billion, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Monday. NIGERIA SECURITY Suspected Boko Haram militants have killed 70 people in three attacks in northeastern Nigeria in recent days, officials said on Monday, a sign that a military crackdown is failing to subdue the Islamist insurgency. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index fell on Monday, dragged lower by Equity Bank after it posted a lower-than-expected rise in its nine-month earnings. KENYA EQUITY BANK Kenya's Equity Bank Group said on Monday its pretax profit for the first nine months of the year rose 7 percent, with growth curbed by a jump in operating expenses. KENYA MALL ATTACK A Kenyan court charged four Somali men on Monday with terrorist offences for helping al Qaeda-linked militants carry out an attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi that killed 67 people. UGANDA BANK RATE Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate at 12 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, saying economic growth was near its long-term potential, while upside and downside risks to inflation were balanced. TANZANIA EXPLORATION Tanzania has introduced new production sharing agreement (PSA) terms that experts said toughen some of the conditions for energy firms seeking to explore and develop the east African nation's big gas prospects. GHANA COCOA Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's industry regulator reached 107,916.81 tonnes by Oct. 24, the end of the first week of the 2013/14 season, up 21.6 percent on the previous year, Cocobod data showed on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 210,000 tonnes by Nov. 3, since the start of the season on Oct. 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 142,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. ZAMBIA MINING Zambian President Michael Sata threatened on Monday to revoke the licence of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources , if it goes through with a plan to lay off more than 1,500 workers. ZIMBABWE BUDGET Zimbabwe Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has postponed the announcement of his 2014 budget, tentatively scheduled for this month, to allow more time for consultation, local media reported on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on