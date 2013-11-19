NAIROBI, Nov 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan to present 2014
Budget to Parliament. Jonathan faces a daunting task, with
tighter spending likely to be shot down by lawmakers keen to
keep the wheels of patronage turning ahead of elections in
2015.
* NIGERIA - Interest rate meeting. Interest rates in the
continent's second largest economy have been on hold at 12
percent for the last two years and despite lower prices a
rate cut is not on the horizon, analysts think.
* MALAWI - October inflation data. Headline consumer
inflation slowed to 21.7 percent year-on-year in September,
from 23.3 percent in August.
* BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction is 14 day
certificate treasury bill, they do not indicate before hand
how much they will auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged to a two-week high on Tuesday, adding to
the previous day's hefty gains on China's economic reform
plans, while the dollar was hobbled by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus a little longer.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent slipped to near $108 a barrel on Tuesday as renewed
concern about the possible tightening of monetary policy in
the United States offset support from continuing oil supply
disruption in Libya.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Stocks edged up on Monday as a global equity rally helped
lift investor favourites such as e-commerce firm Naspers
, although nagging concerns about valuations kept
gains in check.
The rand firmed against the dollar on Monday as global
markets were lifted by the prospect of ambitious economic
reforms in China and continued U.S. monetary stimulus.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares reached their highest close since July 2008 on
Monday as investors welcomed comments defending the Federal
Reserve's money printing by Janet Yellen, who is expected to
take charge of the U.S. central bank next year.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria's naira currency was broadly flat against
the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, but
dealers said expected greenback sales by oil companies and
foreign banks could provide some support for the currency
this week.
GHANA GDP
Ghana will announce an economic growth target of 8 percent
in 2014 in its budget on Tuesday and will seek to trim its
budget deficit to 8.5 percent of gross domestic product,
senior government sources told Reuters.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Monday,
though traders said improved inflows from commodity
exporters would provide a boost for the local currency in
coming days.
