- - - - -
EVENTS:
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day
certificate Treasury bill.
*ANGOLA - Angola's central bank to publish data on foreign
exchange reserves for September anytime starting on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after Monday's slide as
traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord
could translate into higher supplies, while the yen came off
a four-year trough against the euro.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as supply
concerns crept back, with investors judging the historic deal
between Iran and world powers would not result in an
immediate increase in shipments from the OPEC member.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand largely held its ground against the
dollar in a generally risk-positive global environment on
Monday although a weak third-quarter GDP number could weigh
on the currency.
Stocks edged up on Monday as shares of MTN Group
advanced on hopes a landmark deal over Tehran's nuclear
programme may allow the company to repatriate millions of
dollars from its Iran business.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira weakened marginally on Monday due to strong
dollar demand but the local currency was expected to be
supported later in the week by energy firms selling forex,
traders said.
Yields on Nigeria treasury bills fell marginally by
around 0.15 percentage points across all tenors at a primary
auction last week, where the central bank sold 99.93 billion
naira ($630.04 million) worth of the debt with 3-month to one
year maturities.
NIGERIA BONDS
Foreign investors' holdings of Nigerian bonds swelled nearly
fivefold to an estimated $5.4 billion in the year after the
country's inclusion in a benchmark JP Morgan local currency
bond index, according to figures obtained by Reuters.
NIGERIA OIL EXPORTS
Nigeria will export around 1.80 million bpd of crude oil in
January, a partial loading programme showed on Monday, up
from around 1.70 million planned for December.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened a touch on Monday, driven
by expected rising demand for the dollar from the energy,
telecoms and manufacturing sectors ahead of the holiday
season, traders said.
KENYA ECONOMY
Economic growth in Kenya will accelerate this year and in
2014, but a stubborn, gaping current account deficit poses a
threat to sustained robust growth, the Treasury said on
Monday.
BRITISH AMERICAN KENYA
Kenyan financial services firm British American
will purchase a 99 percent stake in another local firm, Real
Insurance, to expand into new areas, it said.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 419,000 tonnes by November 24, since the start of the
season on October 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from
293,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
season.
CAMEROON ECONOMY
Cameroon's economic growth is projected to slow to 4.7
percent in 2013, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said,
urging the country to address structural problems if it wants
to meet its long-term targets.
GUINEA PROTEST
At least one person was killed and several wounded on Monday
during an protest in Guinea over the results of a Sept. 28
parliamentary election, a witness and a security official
said.
GUINEA MINING
Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala has
signed a $5 billion agreement with Guinea to develop a
bauxite mine and alumina refinery in the West African country
to secure raw material for United Arab Emirates' aluminium
plants.
ANGOLA LENDING RATE
Angola's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 9.25
percent from 9.75 percent, it said on Monday.
