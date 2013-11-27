NAIROBI, Nov 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*GHANA - Bank of Ghana's monetary policy committee to give
its decision on its Prime Interest . Ghana's
statistics office to also release the producer price
inflation data for October.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total 5 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday
following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a
dip in the dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on
Japanese stocks.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on
Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that
a deal between Iran and world powers would bring no
immediate increase in crude supplies.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand weakened against the dollar on
Tuesday after data showed economic growth slowed more than
expected in the third quarter, underscoring the weak outlook
Africa's largest economy.
Stocks slid more than 1 percent on Tuesday as Naspers
tumbled after the high-flying internet firm said
spending would likely crimp its earnings this
year.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's central bank hopes to meet its longer term
inflation target of 5 percent by the end of 2015, but
remains concerned about a possible surge in fiscal spending
ahead of elections that year, Deputy Governor Kingsley
Moghalu said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA, GHANA, ANGOLA ECONOMIC FORECASTS
Oil-rich African countries will benefit from robust economic
growth but weaker crude prices could send budget deficits
higher next year, a Reuters poll showed on
Tuesday.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Rebel governors who defected from Nigeria's ruling party
merged their splinter group with the main opposition party
on Tuesday, eroding the power base President Goodluck
Jonathan would need for re-election.
KENYA MARKETS
Importer demand for dollars weakened the Kenyan shilling
below 86.70 on Tuesday, previously seen by traders as
a key support level for the local currency and pointing to
further losses.
KENYA ICC CASES
Kenya's president must request a leave of absence whenever
he is unable to attend a session of his trial at the
International Criminal Court, judges said on Tuesday in a
ruling likely to further strain the ICC's relationship with
the country.
KENYA I&M BANK RESULTS
Kenya's I&M Bank Group posted on Tuesday a 38
percent rise in its pretax profits for the first nine months
of this year, helped by higher net interest
income.
GHANA, IVORY COAST MARITIME BOUNDARY
West African neighbours Ghana and Ivory Coast aim to settle
a long dispute over their maritime boundary, the Ivorian
government said, which could defuse sometimes tense
relations and smooth the way for oil and gas
exploration.
ECOBANK DISPUTE
Pan-African lender Ecobank has sued a top executive who left
the company this month, naming him in a civil complaint in
Togo as the author of an anonymous email accusing Chief
Executive Thierry Tanoh of mismanagement.
LIBERIA IRON ORE EXPORT
Guinea-focused mining group Sable has signed an
memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Liberian
government, in what it said on Tuesday was a step towards
being allowed to export its iron ore through Liberia's rail
and port network.
MOZAMBIQUE POWER SUPPLY
Mozambique must add up to 100 megawatts of electricity
generation capacity a year to keep up with the power demands
of its fast-growing economy, a senior energy official said
on Tuesday.
MOZAMBIQUE COAL
Mozambique will launch a round of bidding for coal mining in
its Tete and Niassa provinces in June next year, a senior
government official said on Tuesday.
ANGOLA PROTESTS
Angola's main opposition parties said on Tuesday they would
step up street protests that have already left at least one
person dead as it was the only way to shake President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos' tight grip on Africa's No.2 oil
producer.
