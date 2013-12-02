NAIROBI, Dec 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its
recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors
cautiously awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart
from a decent reading on China manufacturing.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged above $110 a barrel on Monday after
Chinese industrial activity clung to an 18-month high last
month and amid continued supply disruptions in Libya.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand hovered near the previous day's
two-week lows against the dollar on Friday, with data from
the revenue service pointing to continued pressure on the
currency from a wide trade deficit.
* South African stocks drifted sideways in thin trade on
Friday, as investors remained cautious due to uncertainty
over when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back
its stimulus programme.
NIGERIA RESERVES
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves declined 1.4 percent
month-on-month to $44.57 billion by Nov 28, but were up 0.43
percent from the same period last year, central bank data
showed on Friday.
NIGERIA INSURGENCY
* Nigeria's military said on Friday that it may have killed
more than 50 Islamist insurgents in an airstrike on one of
their main bases in the northeast of the country.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's shilling firmed on Friday after banks
unwound long dollar positions, while the stock market fell
after six straight sessions that had sent it to a five-year
high.
EAST AFRICA INFLATION
* Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate fell to
7.36 percent in November from 7.76 a month earlier, raising
the likelihood that the central bank will keep interest
rates on hold when it meets in January.
* Uganda's annual inflation rate fell sharply to 6.8
percent in November, data showed on Friday, taking pressure
off the central bank to raise interest rates when it meets
next week.
EAST AFRICA UNION
The leaders of five East African countries signed a protocol
on Saturday laying the groundwork for a monetary union
within 10 years that they expect will expand regional trade.
ZAMBIA RATES
Zambia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate
unchanged at 9.75 percent for the sixth straight time on
Friday, it said in a statement.
MALI REBELLION
Separatist Tuareg rebels said on Friday they were ending a
five-month-old ceasefire with Mali's government and taking
up arms following violence in the northern city of Kidal.
ZIMBABWE CENTRAL BANKER
Zimbabwe's reserve bank governor Gideon Gono, who put the
bank's printing press into overdrive to keep pace with
hyper-inflation, has left the central bank after completing
his final five-year term on Friday.
CAR DIAMONDS
Central African Republic has called for a ban on its diamond
exports to be lifted, saying it needed the tax revenue from
sales to revive its crisis-crippled economy.
