NAIROBI, Dec 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS * BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions 14-day Treasury certificate. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon trim its stimulus, while the yen tumbled on speculation of further central bank easing. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $111 a barrel on Tuesday on an improving demand outlook after recent strong global economic data and on worries of lower supplies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT Appetite for a three-year bond due to be auctioned in Uganda this week is expected to be healthy, while that for a 15-year instrument being offered at the same time may be muted. Tight liquidity is likely to curb demand for Treasury bills in Kenya. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand softened against the dollar on Monday in nervous trade a day before release of data expected to show the current account deficit remains unsustainably wide. * South African stocks edged lower on Monday, as investors sold off some recent big gainers, such as Mondi Plc , that they deemed too expensive after this year's record run. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased very slightly against the U.S. currency on the interbank on Monday, after dollar supply thinned out and some lenders bought the greenback to cover their short-positions. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling eased on Monday, undermined by importer demand and banks buying dollars to cover their short positions. Bank shares dragged down the stock exchange's main share index. ECOBANK Africa's Ecobank said on Monday it had signed a $50 million loan agreement for 10 years with French development institution Proparco, to support the growth of its local banking network. GABON EUROBOND Gabon plans to raise at least $500 million via a new 10-year Eurobond to fund infrastructure investment and will buy back up to $140 million of its 2017 Eurobond, according to a preliminary prospectus seen by Reuters. MADAGASCAR MINING Madagascar's next president will struggle with low metals prices and distrustful companies as he seeks to revive a mining industry that was the main source of foreign investment until a 2009 coup cut flows to a trickle. GHANA DEBT The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 18.6634 percent at a Nov. 29 auction from 18.8748 percent at the last auction. SEYCHELLES TELECOMS Cable & Wireless Communications is considering options for its assets in the Seychelles after Bahrain Telecommunications Co failed to secure approval to buy the business by a set date. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on