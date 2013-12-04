NAIROBI, Dec 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182- and 364-day
Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian shares slumped on Wednesday as the prospects of a
reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next
year prompted investors to cash in gains from their recent
rallies.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude climbed towards $113 a barrel on Wednesday,
while the U.S. benchmark rose more than $1 to a five-week
high after news of the scheduled start of a key pipeline
helping to relieve a supply bottleneck at the country's main
oil storage hub.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* The South African rand fell on Tuesday as much as 1.2
percent to its weakest level against the dollar in three
weeks after data showed the current account deficit widened
more than expected in the third quarter.
* South African stocks slid 1.7 percent on Tuesday, with
AngloGold Ashanti and other index heavyweights hit
by a global market sell-off on concerns the U.S. Federal
Reserve may start cutting back its stimulus programme.
KENYA MARKETS
* Improved fiscal management has left Kenya well placed to
borrow from international financial markets, the IMF said,
as the country said it planned to start marketing a debut
sovereign Eurobond next month.
* The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday, while
Nairobi's main share index broke a two-session losing streak
to close slightly higher.
UGANDA RATES
Uganda's central bank unexpectedly trimmed its benchmark
lending rate by 50 basis points to 11.5 percent
on Tuesday, saying economic growth remained below potential.
MAURITANIA ELECTION
Mauritania's ruling party is leading in local and
legislative elections while a once-outlawed Islamist party
looked poised to become the main opposition, preliminary
results showed on Tuesday.
MOZAMBIQUE BOND
A $850 million government-guaranteed bond issued by the
Mozambican Tuna Company (Ematum) has been added to JP
Morgan's emerging markets bond index, the bank said in a
note.
RWANDA IMF
Rwanda needs to bolster domestic revenues to finance its
development targets without placing strain on the budget,
the International Monetary Fund said.
