NAIROBI, Dec 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday - - - - - EVENTS * MAURITIUS - Inflation data for November due out. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares spent much of Friday in a state of suspended animation as tension mounted ahead of jobs data that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in U.S. stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures edged above $111 a barrel on Friday, on course to end the week more than 1 percent higher, as traders awaited a U.S. jobs report later in the day and severe weather cut oil production in Europe and the United States. NELSON MANDELA South Africans woke on Friday to a future without Nelson Mandela, and some said they feared the anti-apartheid hero's death could leave their country vulnerable again to racial and social tensions that he did so much to pacify. AFRICA BANKING Kenya Commercial Bank started small in Africa's newest nation, South Sudan - very small. Executive Martin Oduor-Otieno, sleeping in a tent at night, found a shop he could rent in Juba that was just big enough to fit a partition and grill, the basic requirement to open KBC's first branch. AFRICA FX Pressure on Kenya's shilling and Ghana's cedi is unlikely to ease in the coming week partly due to strong end-of-year demand for hard currency. In Nigeria, foreign demand for local debt could strengthen the naira. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand breached 10.5000 against the dollar on Thursday, touching its weakest level in nearly five years as investors dumped riskier assets in anticipation of a slowdown in U.S. central bank asset purchases. * South African stocks rose 0.84 percent on Thursday as the rand's fall to its weakest in nearly five years boosted media firm Naspers , furniture maker Steinhoff and other companies with overseas operations. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria plans to raise 75 billion naira ($474 million) in bonds with maturities of three years and 20 years at its monthly debt auction on Dec. 11, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday. * Nigeria's Niger State plans to issue a 12 billion naira ($75.8 million) seven-year bond to fund infrastructure projects, the securities regulator said on Thursday. NIGERIA CORRUPTION Nigeria's drive to clean up a gasoline subsidy scheme that soaks up a fifth of federal spending is mired in confusion, with the government, anti-graft investigators and fuel importers at odds over attempts to root out massive fraud. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's main share index closed down for the second straight day on Thursday, weighed on by investors booking profits after a 22 percent rally this year, while the shilling edged down. * The yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills yield dropped to 9.631 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.760 percent at last week's auction, the central bank said. GABON EUROBOND Gabon raised $1.5 billion through a new 10-year Eurobond and a partial buyback of its existing 2017 issue on Thursday that will enable it to reduce borrowing costs and fund an ambitious public investment programme. CAR VIOLENCE * Central African Republic Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye appealed to France and African nations on Thursday to take immediate action to stem worsening sectarian violence, after the U.N. authorized the use of force to protect civilians. TOGO ECONOMY The government of Togo plans to increase spending by 19.6 percent to 829.9 billion CFA Francs($1.72 billion) in 2014 in order to spur growth in the cotton and phosphate-producing West African nation, it said in a statement on Thursday. TANZANIA EXPLORATION Tanzania has assured Britain's Ophir Energy and a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings that their proposed $1.3 billion asset sale of natural gas fields in the east African nation will proceed smoothly and get timely approval. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on