* MAURITIUS - Inflation data for November due out.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares spent much of Friday in a state of suspended
animation as tension mounted ahead of jobs data that could
make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in U.S.
stimulus.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures edged above $111 a barrel on Friday, on course
to end the week more than 1 percent higher, as traders
awaited a U.S. jobs report later in the day and severe
weather cut oil production in Europe and the United States.
NELSON MANDELA
South Africans woke on Friday to a future without Nelson
Mandela, and some said they feared the anti-apartheid hero's
death could leave their country vulnerable again to racial
and social tensions that he did so much to pacify.
AFRICA BANKING
Kenya Commercial Bank started small in Africa's
newest nation, South Sudan - very small.
Executive Martin Oduor-Otieno, sleeping in a tent at
night, found a shop he could rent in Juba that was just big
enough to fit a partition and grill, the basic requirement
to open KBC's first branch.
AFRICA FX
Pressure on Kenya's shilling and Ghana's cedi is unlikely to
ease in the coming week partly due to strong end-of-year
demand for hard currency. In Nigeria, foreign demand for
local debt could strengthen the naira.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand breached 10.5000 against the dollar on
Thursday, touching its weakest level in nearly five years as
investors dumped riskier assets in anticipation of a
slowdown in U.S. central bank asset purchases.
* South African stocks rose 0.84 percent on Thursday as the
rand's fall to its weakest in nearly five years boosted
media firm Naspers , furniture maker Steinhoff
and other companies with overseas operations.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria plans to raise 75 billion naira ($474 million) in
bonds with maturities of three years and 20 years at its
monthly debt auction on Dec. 11, the Debt Management Office
said on Thursday.
* Nigeria's Niger State plans to issue a 12 billion naira
($75.8 million) seven-year bond to fund infrastructure
projects, the securities regulator said on Thursday.
NIGERIA CORRUPTION
Nigeria's drive to clean up a gasoline subsidy scheme that
soaks up a fifth of federal spending is mired in confusion,
with the government, anti-graft investigators and fuel
importers at odds over attempts to root out massive fraud.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's main share index closed down for the second
straight day on Thursday, weighed on by investors booking
profits after a 22 percent rally this year, while the
shilling edged down.
* The yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills
yield dropped to 9.631 percent at auction on Thursday from
9.760 percent at last week's auction, the central bank said.
GABON EUROBOND
Gabon raised $1.5 billion through a new 10-year Eurobond and
a partial buyback of its existing 2017 issue on Thursday
that will enable it to reduce borrowing costs and fund an
ambitious public investment programme.
CAR VIOLENCE
* Central African Republic Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye
appealed to France and African nations on Thursday to take
immediate action to stem worsening sectarian violence, after
the U.N. authorized the use of force to protect civilians.
TOGO ECONOMY
The government of Togo plans to increase spending by 19.6
percent to 829.9 billion CFA Francs($1.72 billion) in 2014
in order to spur growth in the cotton and
phosphate-producing West African nation, it said in a
statement on Thursday.
TANZANIA EXPLORATION
Tanzania has assured Britain's Ophir Energy and a
unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings that their proposed
$1.3 billion asset sale of natural gas fields in the east
African nation will proceed smoothly and get timely
approval.
