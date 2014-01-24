NAIROBI, Jan 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MADAGASCAR - Leader Andry Rajoelina hands over power to Indian Ocean island's president-elect. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares lurched to a 4-1/2 month low on Friday, extending the previous day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought safety in gold and the yen. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held above $107 a barrel on Friday, as a bitter cold in the United States boosted demand for heating oil and drew down the country's stockpile of crude and distillates. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling is expected to remain on a firm footing against the dollar next week as limited corporate demand for dollars outweighs the impact of a recent ratings downgrade. In Nigeria, central bank support is expected to keep the naira stable. AFRICA TELECOMS India's Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS plans to sell most of its transmitter towers in Africa, in a process that could raise up to $2 billion for the country's top telecom operator and help reduce its debt. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS SOUTH SUDAN UNREST South Sudan's government and rebels signed a ceasefire on Thursday to end more than five weeks of fighting that divided Africa's newest nation and brought it to the brink of civil war. NIGERIA OIL Nigerian central bank governor Lamido Sanusi said on Thursday that the bank would continue to seek a stable exchange rate for as long as its foreign exchange reserves can support it, but he warned that Nigeria's oil savings were rapidly running out. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= strengthened on Thursday, helped by investors in government securities and tight shilling liquidity, while the stock exchange's main index closed lower. KENYA ICC The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday scrapped a planned Feb. 5 start date for the trial of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta after prosecutors asked for more time to strengthen their case. KENYA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on kenya's 91-day Treasury bills KE3MT=RR edged up to 9.174 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.167 percent last week, the central bank said. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa prices are seen hitting three-year highs in 2014, adding to last year's impressive performance due to tight supplies and strong growth in demand for chocolate, a Reuters poll of 17 traders and analysts showed on Thursday. TANZANIA T-BOND The yield on Tanzania's 10-year Treasury bond edged down to 15.85 percent at auction on Wednesday from 15.96 percent at the last auction in October, the central bank said. ZAMBIA EU LOAN The European Union will lend Zambia 484 million euros ($657 million) between 2014 and 2020 for energy, agriculture and governance projects, Zambia's finance ministry said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE TRANSPORT Carlyle Group and the asset management arm of South Africa's Investec have taken stakes in a Mozambique-based transport firm, the two companies said on Thursday, the latest private equity deal to target Africa. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on