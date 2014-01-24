NAIROBI, Jan 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
MADAGASCAR - Leader Andry Rajoelina hands over power to
Indian Ocean island's president-elect.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares lurched to a 4-1/2 month low on Friday,
extending the previous day's weakness as disappointing
Chinese manufacturing data raised concerns over the economy,
and investors sought safety in gold and the yen.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures held above $107 a barrel on Friday, as a
bitter cold in the United States boosted demand for heating
oil and drew down the country's stockpile of crude and
distillates.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling is expected to remain on a firm footing
against the dollar next week as limited corporate demand for
dollars outweighs the impact of a recent ratings downgrade.
In Nigeria, central bank support is expected to keep the
naira stable.
AFRICA TELECOMS
India's Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS plans to sell most of its
transmitter towers in Africa, in a process that could raise
up to $2 billion for the country's top telecom operator and
help reduce its debt.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
South Sudan's government and rebels signed a ceasefire on
Thursday to end more than five weeks of fighting that
divided Africa's newest nation and brought it to the brink
of civil war.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigerian central bank governor Lamido Sanusi said on
Thursday that the bank would continue to seek a stable
exchange rate for as long as its foreign exchange reserves
can support it, but he warned that Nigeria's oil savings
were rapidly running out.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling KES= strengthened on Thursday, helped by
investors in government securities and tight shilling
liquidity, while the stock exchange's main index closed
lower.
KENYA ICC
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday scrapped
a planned Feb. 5 start date for the trial of Kenyan
President Uhuru Kenyatta after prosecutors asked for more
time to strengthen their case.
KENYA T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on kenya's 91-day Treasury bills
KE3MT=RR edged up to 9.174 percent at auction on Thursday
from 9.167 percent last week, the central bank said.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa prices are seen hitting three-year highs in 2014,
adding to last year's impressive performance due to tight
supplies and strong growth in demand for chocolate, a
Reuters poll of 17 traders and analysts showed on Thursday.
TANZANIA T-BOND
The yield on Tanzania's 10-year Treasury bond edged down to
15.85 percent at auction on Wednesday from 15.96 percent at
the last auction in October, the central bank said.
ZAMBIA EU LOAN
The European Union will lend Zambia 484 million euros ($657
million) between 2014 and 2020 for energy, agriculture and
governance projects, Zambia's finance ministry said on
Thursday.
MOZAMBIQUE TRANSPORT
Carlyle Group and the asset management arm of South
Africa's Investec have taken stakes in a
Mozambique-based transport firm, the two companies said on
Thursday, the latest private equity deal to target Africa.
