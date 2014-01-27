NAIROBI, Jan 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: ANGOLA - Interest rates decision expected on Monday GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares tumbled and the yen reached for seven-week highs against the dollar and euro on Monday as emerging markets remained under pressure, with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue tapering stimulus and tighter credit conditions in China raising fears of a sharper economic slowdown. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures eased towards $107 a barrel on Monday as concerns of a slowdown in China stoked demand growth worries, with a bitter cold spell across the northern Hemisphere and simmering tensions in the Middle East keeping those losses in check. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling is expected to remain on a firm footing against the dollar next week as limited corporate demand for dollars outweighs the impact of a recent ratings downgrade. In Nigeria, central bank support is expected to keep the naira stable. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South Africa's stocks ended lower on Friday with the main indices logging their biggest fall in more than a month as worries grew the U.S. Federal Reserve would trim its stimulus programme. *South Africa's rand struggled at five-year lows against the dollar on Friday as the second day of a strike across the country's platinum mining belt continued to unnerve investors. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling eased on Friday after importers took advantage of the favourable rates to buy dollars, while the stock exchange's main index rose. TUNISIA GOVERNMENT Tunisia's Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa on Sunday named a new caretaker cabinet to govern until elections in one of the last steps to democracy three years after the uprising against autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. GABON Gabonese President Ali Bongo named the vice-president of the National Assembly Daniel Ona Ondo as his new prime minister on Friday, replacing Raymond Ndong Sima, the presidency said. GHANA MINING TAX Ghana has put on hold plans to introduce a windfall tax on mining profits, Finance Minister Seth Terkper told Reuters, comments that will delight struggling gold firms but could undermine efforts to reduce the country's budget deficit. SOUTH SUDAN The government and rebels in South Sudan traded accusations on Saturday of breaking a ceasefire deal supposed to calm violence that has driven half a million people from their homes.