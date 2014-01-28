NAIROBI, Jan 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction its 14 day certificate treasury bill GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday as concerns that slower growth in China and reduced U.S. monetary stimulus could hurt some emerging economies dependent on exports and foreign capital. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose to $107 a barrel on Tuesday as the steepest fall in three weeks prompted fresh buying, with concerns of turmoil in emerging economies and a slowdown in China keeping the gains in check. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling is expected to remain on a firm footing against the dollar next week as limited corporate demand for dollars outweighs the impact of a recent ratings downgrade. In Nigeria, central bank support is expected to keep the naira stable. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South Africa's rand touched fresh multi-year lows against the dollar on Monday, one of the hardest-hit currencies in a major emerging market sell-off by investors wary of risky assets. *South African fell for the second session in a row on Monday, tracking other emerging market assets lower as expectations grew that the U.S. will trim its stimulus programme this week. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index edged lower on Monday as foreign investors booked profit, while the shilling closed steady. KENYA REMITTANCES Kenyan remittances hit a record $1.3 billion in 2013, 10 percent higher than the previous year, the central bank said. GUINEA AID The European Union has released 140 million euros ($192 million) in aid to Guinea after resuming full cooperation with the West African nation following a successful return to civilian rule, the bloc's executive said on Monday. UGANDA DEBT Uganda has shelved plans to issue a Eurobond as it can borrow money more cheaply from China, a finance ministry official said on Monday.