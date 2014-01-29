NAIROBI, Jan 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets rallied on Wednesday after Turkey stunned investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $107 a barrel on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting due later in the day, with prices supported as concerns of turmoil in emerging economies eased. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling is expected to remain on a firm footing against the dollar next week as limited corporate demand for dollars outweighs the impact of a recent ratings downgrade. In Nigeria, central bank support is expected to keep the naira stable. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South Africa's rand stabilised against the dollar on Tuesday a day after sliding to a five-year low, as a sell-off of emerging market assets eased. *South African shares steadied on Tuesday with twitchy global investors taking a pause from dumping risky emerging market assets and as oversold stocks were snapped up. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, driven by demand for dollars as commercial banks covered their short positions. The main stock index fell for the second day in a row. NIGERIA C.BANK The withdrawal of U.S. stimulus has removed some potentially destabilising "hot money" flows to Nigeria, but monetary policy needs to stay tight to keep the naira stable, a deputy governor of the central bank said. ZIMBABWE RATES Zimbabwe's central bank on Tuesday published an interest rate range guide for the money market to try and rein in large disparities in deposit and lending rates it said were squeezing liquidity. SENEGAL OIL Senegal will shut its 25,000 barrel per day SAR oil refinery for at least a month in April for major maintenance work, a union source and industry sources said. AFRICA FDI Foreign direct investment flows to Africa increased nearly 7 percent to an estimated $56 billion last year, nearly a fifth of which went to top recipient South Africa, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.