NAIROBI, Jan 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares took a spill on Thursday as strains in emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the Federal Reserve further scaled back its stimulus - sending investors scurrying to safety in bonds and yen. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose towards $108 a barrel on Thursday as bitter cold across the northern Hemisphere boosted heating oil demand, but the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to trim its monetary stimulus curbed gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling is expected to remain on a firm footing against the dollar next week as limited corporate demand for dollars outweighs the impact of a recent ratings downgrade. In Nigeria, central bank support is expected to keep the naira stable. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South Africa's short-term interest rates rose sharply on Wednesday as the market bet Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus would be forced to raise the repo rate to keep up with emerging market peers. *South African stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors hit mobile operators MTN and Vodacom after the communications regulator said it would cut some fees they can charge their rivals. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling eased slightly on Wednesday and traders said they expected it to trade in a narrow band, while the stock exchange's main index closed lower for a third straight session. NIGERIA MARKETS *Nigerian stocks fell 1.38 percent on Wednesday to a one-month low, driven mainly by falls in the banking and energy sectors, brokers said. *Nigeria's naira NGN=D1 was flat on the interbank market on Wednesday, ending a two day slide as the central bank offered U.S. dollars at a forward auction to support the local currency. NIGERIA Nigeria will export around 1.88 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in March, up from 1.72 million bpd in February, shipping lists seen by Reuters indicated on Wednesday. TUNISIA LOAN The International Monetary Fund's board on Wednesday signed off on its latest review of Tunisia's loan program, and approved a $507 million loan tranche for the North African country. ZIMBABWE BANKS Zimbabwe has pushed back by six years its June deadline for banks to raise minimum capital to $100 million from $25 million, the central bank said on Wednesday, relieving pressure on undercapitalised local banks.