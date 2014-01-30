NAIROBI, Jan 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares took a spill on Thursday as strains in emerging
markets returned with a vengeance and the Federal Reserve
further scaled back its stimulus - sending investors
scurrying to safety in bonds and yen.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures rose towards $108 a barrel on Thursday as
bitter cold across the northern Hemisphere boosted heating
oil demand, but the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to trim its
monetary stimulus curbed gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling is expected to remain on a firm footing
against the dollar next week as limited corporate demand for
dollars outweighs the impact of a recent ratings downgrade.
In Nigeria, central bank support is expected to keep the
naira stable.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
*South Africa's short-term interest rates rose sharply on
Wednesday as the market bet Reserve Bank Governor Gill
Marcus would be forced to raise the repo rate to keep up
with emerging market peers.
*South African stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors
hit mobile operators MTN and Vodacom after
the communications regulator said it would cut some fees
they can charge their rivals.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling eased slightly on Wednesday and
traders said they expected it to trade in a narrow band,
while the stock exchange's main index closed lower for a
third straight session.
NIGERIA MARKETS
*Nigerian stocks fell 1.38 percent on Wednesday
to a one-month low, driven mainly by falls in the banking
and energy sectors, brokers said.
*Nigeria's naira NGN=D1 was flat on the interbank market on
Wednesday, ending a two day slide as the central bank
offered U.S. dollars at a forward auction to support the
local currency.
NIGERIA
Nigeria will export around 1.88 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude oil in March, up from 1.72 million bpd in
February, shipping lists seen by Reuters indicated on
Wednesday.
TUNISIA LOAN
The International Monetary Fund's board on Wednesday signed
off on its latest review of Tunisia's loan program, and
approved a $507 million loan tranche for the North African
country.
ZIMBABWE BANKS
Zimbabwe has pushed back by six years its June deadline for
banks to raise minimum capital to $100 million from $25
million, the central bank said on Wednesday, relieving
pressure on undercapitalised local banks.