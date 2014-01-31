NAIROBI, Jan 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA- C.bank expected to release January inflation figures UGANDA - January inflation data expected to be released by Bank of Uganda ETHIOPIA-African Union heads of state meetings in capital Addis Ababa GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks struggled to push higher on Friday, but did get some momentum from data showing strong U.S. growth and calming emerging market nerves after several days of turmoil. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held near $108 a barrel on Friday after strong U.S. economic data renewed hopes of stronger global demand, but prices are still set to show the first monthly drop in four on worries over faltering China's consumption. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCY The Nigerian naira and Kenyan shilling could weaken in the coming week as foreign investors trim exposure to major African debt and equity markets amid a flight to safety from emerging markets. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South Africa's rand clawed back ground against the dollar on Thursday after skidding to multi-year lows, a day after a domestic rate hike fell short of reassuring investors spooked by the emerging markets rout. *South African stocks fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, with investors dumping banks and retailers after a further cut in U.S. monetary stimulus helped support the sell-off in emerging market assets. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday, hurt by importer demand and by foreign investors exiting the stock exchange as part of a broad retreat from emerging markets. KENYA OIL Kenya will delay licensing new oil exploration blocks until a new law regulating the sector that is being sent to parliament by June is in force, a senior official said on Thursday. BURUNDI ECONOMY Burundi's trade deficit widened 25.3 percent to $724.9 million in 2013 as imports of construction materials and petroleum products climbed, the central bank said on Thursday. ZAMBIA INFLATION Zambia's inflation accelerated to 7.3 percent year-on-year in January from 7.1 percent in December, official data showed on Thursday. MADAGASCAR AID The new president of Madagascar called on Thursday for an international donor conference in the next three months to help his island state recover from a political and economic crisis triggered by a coup five years ago.