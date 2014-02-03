NAIROBI, Feb 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: SOUTH AFRICA - Amplats, the world's top platinum producer, releases its 2013 results showing it is back profit. SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd . releases data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds and stocks during the previous week. IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals. MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee meets after holding its main interest rate at 4.65 percent at its last meeting in September. BOTSWANA - Government presents budget proposals and economic growth forecasts. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares lost more ground on Monday as strains in emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing pressure for another policy easing in Europe shoved the euro to 10-week lows. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures fell to a two-week low on Monday at $106 a barrel as weak factory data from China stoked demand growth worries, while a strong dollar and fresh violence in Iraq and Syria helped to stem the losses. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCY The Nigerian naira and Kenyan shilling could weaken in the coming week as foreign investors trim exposure to major African debt and equity markets amid a flight to safety from emerging markets. AFRICA DEBT Nigerian borrowing costs are expected to rise next week due to a combination of the central bank's liquidity tightening measures and offshore investors selling local debt. In Kenya, Treasury bill yields are set to climb in line with higher overnight bank lending rates. IMF WARNING The International Monetary Fund urged central banks on Friday to ensure that a financial market rout in the developing world does not lead to an international funding crunch. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Friday but showed signs of steadying after a volatile week in which it hit a new five-year low. * South African stocks fell for a third session in a row on Friday as platinum producers such as Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum skidded lower, with no end in sight to a strike at their operations. SOUTH AFRICA STRIKE South African government mediators have put forward a proposal designed to end a strike that has hit around 40 percent of global platinum supply, they said at the weekend. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop on Friday since October 2012, after foreign investors dumped shares. BOTSWANA LENDING Botswana's Letshego Holdings expects to deliver another double-digit percentage rise in loans for the fiscal year just ending, as it taps a booming market for unsecured loans to low income African individuals and small businesses. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC CRISIS International forces in the Central African Republic have retaken a strategic town occupied for days by Muslim Seleka fighters, witnesses said on Sunday. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST An advance team of monitors sent by east African nations arrived in South Sudan on Sunday to set up a mission tasked with observing a shaky ceasefire agreed by government and rebel forces.