NAIROBI, Feb 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
SOUTH AFRICA - Amplats, the world's top platinum producer,
releases its 2013 results showing it is back profit.
SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd . releases
data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African
bonds and stocks during the previous week.
IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals.
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee
meets after holding its main interest rate at 4.65 percent
at its last meeting in September.
BOTSWANA - Government presents budget proposals and economic
growth forecasts.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares lost more ground on Monday as strains in
emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing
pressure for another policy easing in Europe shoved the euro
to 10-week lows.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures fell to a two-week low on Monday at $106 a
barrel as weak factory data from China stoked demand growth
worries, while a strong dollar and fresh violence in Iraq
and Syria helped to stem the losses.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCY
The Nigerian naira and Kenyan shilling could weaken in the
coming week as foreign investors trim exposure to major
African debt and equity markets amid a flight to safety from
emerging markets.
AFRICA DEBT
Nigerian borrowing costs are expected to rise next week due
to a combination of the central bank's liquidity tightening
measures and offshore investors selling local debt. In
Kenya, Treasury bill yields are set to climb in line with
higher overnight bank lending rates.
IMF WARNING
The International Monetary Fund urged central banks on
Friday to ensure that a financial market rout in the
developing world does not lead to an international funding
crunch.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand was slightly weaker against the dollar
on Friday but showed signs of steadying after a volatile
week in which it hit a new five-year low.
* South African stocks fell for a third session in a row on
Friday as platinum producers such as Impala Platinum
and Anglo American Platinum skidded lower,
with no end in sight to a strike at their
operations.
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKE
South African government mediators have put forward a
proposal designed to end a strike that has hit around 40
percent of global platinum supply, they said at the weekend.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop on Friday
since October 2012, after foreign investors dumped shares.
BOTSWANA LENDING
Botswana's Letshego Holdings expects to deliver
another double-digit percentage rise in loans for the fiscal
year just ending, as it taps a booming market for unsecured
loans to low income African individuals and small
businesses.
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC CRISIS
International forces in the Central African Republic have
retaken a strategic town occupied for days by Muslim Seleka
fighters, witnesses said on Sunday.
SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
An advance team of monitors sent by east African nations
arrived in South Sudan on Sunday to set up a mission tasked
with observing a shaky ceasefire agreed by government and
rebel forces.