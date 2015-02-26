NAIROBI, Feb 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
* KENYA - Central bank announces key lending rate
* SOUTH AFRICA - First 2015 summer maize production forecast
for South Africa
* SOUTH AFRICA - Producer price index data released
* ZAMBIA - Inflation data due to be released
* GHANA - Ghana President John Mahama delivers
State-of-the-Nation speech to parliament
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares prices held near five-month highs on Thursday
after upbeat U.S. housing and Chinese factory data, while the
dollar nursed modest losses following Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's comments.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell towards $61 on Thursday, reversing
previous gains as a bulging U.S. crude stockpiles offset
glimpses of an oil demand recovery.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar
and government bonds pared gains on Wednesday after Finance
Minister Nhlanhla Nene raised income taxes, cut economic
growth forecasts and widened budget deficit estimates.
* South African shares benchmark indices ended in
the red after scaling fresh life highs earlier after consumer
goods companies such as Woolworths took a hit from a
government decision to increase electricity and fuel levies.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Wednesday, supported
by a third straight day of liquidity mop ups by the central
bank which matched dollar demand from importers. Stocks
fell for the fourth-straight session.
KENYA CFC STANBIC
Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings on Wednesday posted a 6
percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 7.7 billion
shillings ($84.18 million), citing a rise in net interest
income.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday after
an oil company sold dollars to some lenders on the interbank
market below the central bank's clearing rate, dealers
said.
NIGERIA BUDGET
Nigeria's senate passed a tighter 2015 draft budget framework
with a 20 percent lower oil benchmark of $52 per barrel on
Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICA BUDGET
South Africa will increase income tax rates for the first
time in 20 years, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said in a
gloomy budget speech on Wednesday, as he cut growth forecasts
for an economy beset by chronic power shortages.
SOUTH AFRICA STANDARD BANK
Standard Bank Plc said on Wednesday its co-head of
commodities, Jim Coupland, is leaving after two decades,
during which he built one of the world's biggest metals
banks.
SOUTH AFRICA ESKOM
South Africa's government has identified the non-core assets
it will offload to raise 23 billion rand ($2 billion) for
power utility Eskom and will have the entire amount
by year-end, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on
Wednesday.
GHANA IMF
Ghana reached an agreement with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) on Wednesday for a three-year aid deal worth
around $1 billion aimed at restoring fiscal stability to the
West African state, a source close to the talks told Reuters.
IVORY COAST
Investors have placed nearly $4 billion in orders for a $1
billion Eurobond -- sub-Saharan Africa's first in 2015 --
which Ivory Coast marketed on Tuesday, a government spokesman
said.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa growers in top producer Ivory Coast, helped by higher
government-fixed prices, are purchasing more fertilisers and
other crop treatments in an effort to offset falling yields
on ageing plantations, wholesalers and farmers said.
UGANDA OIL
The sharp drop in oil prices will likely slow down the flow
of investment capital tied to Uganda's emerging hydrocarbons
industry, and hurt economic growth, the country's central
bank governor said on Wednesday.
ZIMBABWE BANK
Zimbabwe's largest banking group CBZ Holdings
reported a 9 percent decline in full-year earnings, weakened
by higher off-shore borrowing costs, chief executive Never
Nyemudzo said.
CONGO COPPER
Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production rose by more
than 12 percent to a record 1.03 million tonnes in 2014 while
gold production more than tripled to 19.57 tonnes, the vice
president of the chamber of mines said on Wednesday.
TOGO PRESIDENT
Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé has accepted his party's
nomination as a candidate for elections in April and will
seek a third term in power, a member of his party said on
Wednesday, quoting the president.
GAMBIA ECONOMY
Gambia's gross domestic product turned negative in 2014, its
central bank said on Wednesday, as fears of the Ebola
epidemic hurt tourism and scant rainfall curbed agricultural
output.
