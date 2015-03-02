NAIROBI, March 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as China's weekend
interest rate cut partially offset soft U.S. data, while the
dollar hit a five-week high against the euro.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil stayed in the red on Monday on supply concerns despite
partly recovering from earlier losses after a private
business survey showed an improvement in China's
manufacturing sector in February.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive
investor sentiment after the government's successful
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while
other African currencies are likely to hold steady.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar early on
Friday as traders awaited the release of trade data later in
the day for clues on the status of the
economy.
* South African stocks ended lower on Friday as traders
offloaded platinum shares after Impala Platinum announced in
the previous session it would be restructuring one of its key
mines.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's benchmark index rose on Friday, driven by a
rally in the shares of the country's main power producer
KenGen a day after it reported first-half pretax
profit had more than doubled.
UGANDA MARKETS
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni replaced his finance,
security and transport ministers in a reshuffle on Sunday,
which analysts said was aimed at rewarding his allies ahead
of an election due early next year.
UGANDA ECONOMY
Uganda's economic growth is set to accelerate to 5.3 percent
in fiscal 2014/15, driven by infrastructure investment aimed
at maximizing benefits from an expected oil boom, outgoing
finance minister Maria Kiwanuka said.
SIERRA LEONE EBOLA
Sierra Leone's Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana said on
Saturday that he had placed himself in a 21-day quarantine
after one of his bodyguards died of Ebola amid a worrying
recent surge in new infections in the West African nation.
