NAIROBI, March 3
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday, bolstered
by another record day on Wall Street, while a resurgent yen
helped knock the U.S. dollar index off an 11-year high.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures rose above $60 a barrel on Tuesday, after
a sharp drop in the previous session on record U.S. stocks,
as firm Asian markets supported prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive
investor sentiment after the government's successful
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while
other African currencies are likely to hold steady.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday,
in line with other emerging-market currencies, after the
greenback strengthened on growing prospects of a rise in U.S.
interest rates.
* South African share prices pulled back on Monday after
disappointing earnings such as Bidvest's , while
investors took money off the table following a strong rally.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's local currency firmed 1.13 percent against the
dollar on the interbank market in thin trade on Monday,
supported by dollar flows from two energy companies, traders
said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday in slow trade
and was expected to stay in a tight range in coming days.
Stocks rose marginally.
SENEGAL ECONOMY:
Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Monday that the strong
U.S. dollar posed risks to the west African country's
economy, which has already been hit by a drop in tourism due
to the Ebola virus.
MAURITIUS GOLD
Mauritius central bank plans to buy gold from Australia to
keep the Indian Ocean economy's currency from extreme
fluctuation, its finance minister said on Monday.
