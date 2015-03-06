NAIROBI, March 6 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday .
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - Weekly interbank rates report
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar held pole position in Asia on Friday as bulls
wagered a looming U.S. jobs report would add to the chance of
rate hikes there, even as the European Central Bank embarks
on a trillion euro campaign of bond-buying.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $61 a barrel on Friday, supported by
geopolitical tensions in Libya and Iraq, while traders eyed
the outcome of Iran nuclear talks for further trading cues.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling firmed on Thursday helped by slow importer
dollar demand and on expectations of foreign investors buying
a government bond on sale this month. Stocks fell for a third
consecutive day.
SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
Peace talks between South Sudan's government and rebels will
extend beyond a Thursday deadline set by mediators to allow
them to finalise details on power sharing, mediators from the
regional East African group IGAD said.
UGANDA MARKETS
Uganda's central bank sold hard currency on Thursday to
support the shilling after it hit a new all-time low on
strong dollar demand from commercial banks and importers, but
the impact of the intervention was short-lived.
IVORY COAST INFRASTRUCTURE
Ivory Coast's second largest port of San Pedro will hold a
roadshow in France and Britain next month as it seeks to
raise 180 billion CFA francs ($300 million) to fund upgrades,
the port's director said.
KENYA CEMENT
Kenya's biggest cement maker, Bamburi Cement ,
reported a 5 percent rise in pretax profit last year and said
it was optimistic of higher growth in 2015, driven by
construction projects in Kenya and Uganda.
KENYA SUGAR
Kenya's Mumias Sugar reported a bigger first-half
loss from a year ago, which it blamed on lower prices of the
sweetener as well as a prolonged shutdown but forecast an
improved second half.
(Editing by Edith Honan)