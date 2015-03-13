NAIROBI, March 13 The following company
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - Weekly interbank rates report
GHANA - Inflation data due to be released
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares shook off early losses on Friday, underpinned by
gains on Wall Street, while the dollar rebounded from a pause
to its recent rally after disappointing U.S. retail sales
data.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose towards $57 a barrel on Wednesday, paring
some of the previous session's sharp losses, after data
showed U.S. crude stocks fell for the first time in two
months.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main share index fell for an eighth consecutive
session on Thursday, with loss-making Mumias Sugar
dragging stocks lower as investors were put off by its
planned cash call.
UGANDA MARKETS
Uganda's central bank said on Thursday it would use interest
rates to keep inflation from rising above a medium-term
target of 5 percent, reassuring investors worried by a
planned hike in state spending and shilling weakness.
GHANA CRUDE
Ghana has slashed its 2015 oil revenue forecast to 1.5
billion cedis ($417 million) from 4.2 billion cedis when the
budget was presented in November due to lower crude prices,
the finance minister said on Thursday.
NIGERIA SECURITY
The leader of the Islamic State militant group that controls
tracts of Syria and Iraq has accepted a pledge of allegiance
from Nigerian Islamists Boko Haram, his spokesman said,
calling on supporters to fight in Africa.
AFRICA WILDLIFE
A lion has been spotted in Gabon for the first time in nearly
20 years, raising hopes the animals long feared extinct in
the country could be returning, conservationists said on
Thursday.
