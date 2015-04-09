NAIROBI, April 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 1 billion
shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's gains, while the
dollar drew support from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showing the
U.S. central bank was still on course to hike interest rates this year.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose more than a percent on Thursday, clawing back a part of the 6 percent
slump in the previous session that was triggered by a shock jump in U.S. crude
inventories and record Saudi output, although analysts said sentiment remained
bearish.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand held its ground against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking
generally firmer emerging markets after investors bet that the Federal Reserve could
signal a slower than expected pace in raising U.S. rates.
Stocks rose for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as investors scooped up
shares in blue-chip heavy-weight Kumba Iron Ore as the price of the commodity
steadied.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's main share index fell on Wednesday for the second consecutive day, dropping
by 2.6 percent in early trade on profit taking after surging last week following a
peaceful presidential vote, traders said.
NIGERIA TRANSCORP RESULTS
Transnational Corp. of Nigeria, a conglomerate with interest in hotels, power and oil
and gas, said on Wednesday its 2014 pretax profit fell 14 percent to 7.73 billion
naira ($39 million) from year ago.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling eased on Wednesday but remained within its recent ranges as
market players traded cautiously wary of another central bank intervention.
KENYA SECURITY
Political pressure mounted on Kenya's president on Wednesday with scathing editorials
and growing anger at a seven hour delay in the deployment of a special forces unit
that eventually ended the bloody siege at Garissa University last week.
UGANDA LENDING RATE
Uganda's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate for the first
time since June 2014 to forestall a rise in core inflation caused by a weakening local
currency and faster economic growth.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Ivory Coast will allocate half of this year's cocoa mid-crop to local grinders and is
working on the details of tax breaks to take effect in the 2015-2016 season in a bid
to stimulate the sector, government and industry sources said on Wednesday.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
Zambia's kwacha strengthened over 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as
the market anticipated changes to the existing tax regime in favour of mining
companies.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on