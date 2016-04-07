NAIROBI, April 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
The yen powered to 17-month peaks on Thursday, trampling Japanese exporter stocks in
the process, while a broadly soft dollar gave extra legs to a rally in oil prices.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude futures rose on a raft of supportive indicators on Thursday, although some
traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals did not warrant a strong
price recovery at this stage.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
NIGERIA IN CHINA
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will sign a loan deal with China during a visit
next week, his spokesman said on Wednesday, helping to finance badly-needed
infrastructure projects.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling KES= was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday amid subdued
activity.
KENYA'S BANKING SECTOR
Kenya's central bank on Thursday placed Chase Bank Ltd. under receivership for 12
months to protect depositors, creditors and the public.
SOUTH AFRICAN ELECTIONS
South Africa will hold local government elections on Aug. 3, President Jacob Zuma said
on Wednesday, in what looks likely to become a referendum on his leadership after an
attempt to impeach him and mounting concern about weak economic growth.
TANZANIA TAX EVASION
A Tanzanian government tax tribunal has accused Acacia Mining , formerly known
as African Barrick Gold, of tax evasion and ordered the London-listed company to pay
$41.25 million to the African nation.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on