in 2 days
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 1
August 1, 2017 / 4:50 AM / in 2 days

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS: 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares ticked up on Tuesday as investors looked to a
 barrage of economic data around the world to confirm recent
 signs the global economy is in fine fettle with inflation
 staying well contained.                           
 GLOBAL OIL    
 U.S. oil opened above $50 per barrel for the first time since
 late May on Monday, supported by strong fuel demand, but
 ongoing high supplies from producer club OPEC kept prices
 from rising further.                    
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's stocks hit an all-time high on Monday, buoyed
 by the recent rally by heavyweights such as Naspers          
 with sizeable foreign earnings.              
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Monday, with remittances from Kenyans overseas matching
 end-month dollar demand from importers, traders said.
                 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigerian scientists will continue to search for oil in the
 restive Lake Chad Basin region despite a kidnapping of some
 researchers by suspected Boko Haram members, a university and
 state oil firm NNPC said on Monday.                
 NIGERIA RESERVES
 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves had risen to an almost
 three-month high of $30.74 billion by July 27, latest central
 bank data showed on Monday.                  
 KENYA POLLS
 A senior Kenyan election official was found murdered on
 Monday, three days after he went missing, poll officials
 said, as opposition leaders warned the killing could plunge
 next week's national vote into turmoil.              
 TANZANIA MINING
 The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold          have
 started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian
 company's subsidiary Acacia Mining         , the president's
 office said on Monday.               
 GHANA BUDGET
 Ghana has lowered its 2017 budget deficit to 6.3 percent of
 gross domestic product from 6.5 percent despite a 15 percent
 drop in revenues in the first half of the year, its finance
 minister said on Monday                  
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

