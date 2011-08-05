NAIROBI, Aug 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - The average annual inflation rate
edged up to 5.5 percent in July from 5.1 percent
in June, notching 13 straight months of rises.
- Bank of Mauritius will also auction Treasury
bills of various maturities.
SEYCHELLES - Year-on-year inflation rose to 2.9
percent in July from 2.2 percent in June.
GLOBAL MARKETS
World stock markets fell for the eighth straight
session on Friday to the lowest since late 2010,
with more losses feared if policymakers do not
come to the rescue soon to stabilise the euro
zone's debt crisis and prevent the U.S. economy
from sliding back into recession.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click
on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICAN CURRENCIES
Kenya's and Uganda's shillings, which have both
plumbed a string of record lows this year amid
soaring inflation, are likely to stay under
pressure next week with importers continuing to
demand hard currency.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds extended a recent
rally, gaining sharply on the back of worries
about the global economy that saw investors
running to safer assets.
NIGERIA OIL
A U.N. report has criticised Shell and the
Nigerian government for contributing to 50 years
of pollution in a region of the Niger Delta
which it says needs the world's largest ever oil
clean-up, costing an initial $1 billion and
taking up to 30 years.
NIGERIA HOSTAGES
A video which appears to show a Briton and his
Italian colleague who were kidnapped in May in
northern Nigeria is being checked for
authenticity by foreign ministries, after the
hostages said they were being held by al Qaeda.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling hit a
new all-time low of 92.30 against the dollar,
weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency
from oil importers,
and traders said it is likely to weaken further.
KENYA ELECTRICITY
Kenya plans to add 140 megawatt (MW) in
emergency power from diesel generators to its
grid by September in a bid to end outages that
have disrupted industry, Patrick Nyoike,
permanent secretary in the energy ministry, said
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius' annual average inflation rate
edged up to 5.5 percent in July
from 5.1 percent in the previous month,
accelerating for the 13th straight month, the
statistics office said on Friday.
GHANA COCOA
Ghana is on track to produce 1 million tonnes of
cocoa this season, marking a near-60-percent
jump in the world's No. 2 grower since last
year, the head of the country's agricultural
regulator said.
For the latest precious metals report click
on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)