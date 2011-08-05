(Repeats to add date in headline)

NAIROBI, Aug 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - The average annual inflation rate edged up to 5.5 percent in July from 5.1 percent in June, notching 13 straight months of rises. - Bank of Mauritius will also auction Treasury bills of various maturities. SEYCHELLES - Year-on-year inflation rose to 2.9 percent in July from 2.2 percent in June. GLOBAL MARKETS World stock markets fell for the eighth straight session on Friday to the lowest since late 2010, with more losses feared if policymakers do not come to the rescue soon to stabilise the euro zone's debt crisis and prevent the U.S. economy from sliding back into recession.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICAN CURRENCIES Kenya's and Uganda's shillings, which have both plumbed a string of record lows this year amid soaring inflation, are likely to stay under pressure next week with importers continuing to demand hard currency.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds extended a recent rally, gaining sharply on the back of worries about the global economy that saw investors running to safer assets. NIGERIA OIL A U.N. report has criticised Shell and the Nigerian government for contributing to 50 years of pollution in a region of the Niger Delta which it says needs the world's largest ever oil clean-up, costing an initial $1 billion and taking up to 30 years. NIGERIA HOSTAGES A video which appears to show a Briton and his Italian colleague who were kidnapped in May in northern Nigeria is being checked for authenticity by foreign ministries, after the hostages said they were being held by al Qaeda. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling hit a new all-time low of 92.30 against the dollar, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from oil importers, and traders said it is likely to weaken further. KENYA ELECTRICITY Kenya plans to add 140 megawatt (MW) in emergency power from diesel generators to its grid by September in a bid to end outages that have disrupted industry, Patrick Nyoike, permanent secretary in the energy ministry, said MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius' annual average inflation rate edged up to 5.5 percent in July from 5.1 percent in the previous month, accelerating for the 13th straight month, the statistics office said on Friday. GHANA COCOA Ghana is on track to produce 1 million tonnes of cocoa this season, marking a near-60-percent jump in the world's No. 2 grower since last year, the head of the country's agricultural regulator said.

