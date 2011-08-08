NAIROBI, Aug 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * MAPUTO - Mozambique's statistics agency due to release July inflation data. Consumer inflation slowed to 10.0 percent year-on-year in June, on track to end the year in single digits. GLOBAL MARKETS Shares tumbled on Monday despite efforts by global policymakers to stem a collapse in investor confidence after S&P downgraded the U.S. credit rating, but the euro jumped on hopes the ECB will act to stop Europe's debt crisis from engulfing Italy and Spain. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday after rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States' top-tier credit rating, raising concerns on the outlook for demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. LIBYA CONFLICT Libyan rebels said on Sunday they were firmly in control of the town of Bir al-Ghanam, a staging post about 80 km (50 miles) south of Tripoli, rejecting a government assertion they had been pushed back. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Short-term Kenyan bond yields are likely to go up next week due to rising inflation and the prospect of more government bond sales this month, while Nigerian yields are likely to remain relatively flat. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand ended firmer against the dollar on Friday but may struggle to hold those gains this week on the back of fragile risk sentiment prevailing in global markets. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Sunday it had suspended trading on the shares of Afribank , Spring Bank and Bank PHB , following the nationalization of the three lenders. * Nigeria's state asset management firm AMCON has taken over three lenders that were failing despite a $4 billion 2009 bailout, in a move the central bank says will allow all nine banks rescued to be recapitalised by Sept. 30, drawing a line under the country's banking crisis. * Nigeria's central bank plans to diversify its foreign exchange reserves away from an over-reliance on the dollar and wished to increase its exposure to the Chinese yuan among other currencies, its deputy governor told Reuters on Saturday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell for a sixth straight trading day on Friday to strike a new record low of 92.95 against the dollar, weighed down by importer demand and clients' panic buying of the U.S. currency, traders said. KENYA HORTICULTURE Kenya has nearly halved its 2011 earnings growth forecast for horticulture, a key source of foreign exchange, due to the debt crisis in Europe, putting further pressure on the weakening east African country's currency. MAURITIUS POLITICS The parliamentary majority held by Mauritius's ruling coalition shrank after one party pulled out of government on Sunday, a day after a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius' economic growth for 2012 to 2014 is expected to be around 4 percent instead of the gradual recovery to 5 percent, the financial secretary, Ali Mansoor said in a statement.

