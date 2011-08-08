NAIROBI, Aug 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
EVENTS:
* MAPUTO - Mozambique's statistics agency due to
release July inflation data. Consumer inflation
slowed to 10.0 percent year-on-year in June, on
track to end the year in single digits.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares tumbled on Monday despite efforts by global
policymakers to stem a collapse in investor
confidence after S&P downgraded the U.S. credit
rating, but the euro jumped on hopes the ECB will
act to stop Europe's debt crisis from engulfing
Italy and Spain.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday after
rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the
United States' top-tier credit rating, raising
concerns on the outlook for demand in the world's
biggest oil consumer.
LIBYA CONFLICT
Libyan rebels said on Sunday they were firmly in
control of the town of Bir al-Ghanam, a staging
post about 80 km (50 miles) south of Tripoli,
rejecting a government assertion they had been
pushed back.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA DEBT
Short-term Kenyan bond yields are likely to go up
next week due to rising inflation and the prospect
of more government bond sales this month, while
Nigerian yields are likely to remain relatively
flat.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand ended firmer against the
dollar on Friday but may struggle to hold those
gains this week on the back of fragile risk
sentiment prevailing in global markets.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) said on Sunday it had suspended trading on
the shares of Afribank , Spring Bank
and Bank PHB , following
the nationalization of the three lenders.
* Nigeria's state asset management firm AMCON has
taken over three lenders that were failing despite
a $4 billion 2009 bailout, in a move the central
bank says will allow all nine banks rescued to be
recapitalised by Sept. 30, drawing a line under
the country's banking crisis.
* Nigeria's central bank plans to diversify its
foreign exchange reserves away from an
over-reliance on the dollar and wished to increase
its exposure to the Chinese yuan among other
currencies, its deputy governor told Reuters on
Saturday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell for a sixth
straight trading day on Friday to strike a new
record low of 92.95 against the dollar, weighed
down by importer demand and clients' panic buying
of the U.S. currency, traders said.
KENYA HORTICULTURE
Kenya has nearly halved its 2011 earnings growth
forecast for horticulture, a key source of foreign
exchange, due to the debt crisis in Europe,
putting further pressure on the weakening east
African country's currency.
MAURITIUS POLITICS
The parliamentary majority held by Mauritius's
ruling coalition shrank after one party pulled out
of government on Sunday, a day after a cabinet
reshuffle by Prime Minister Navinchandra
Ramgoolam.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius' economic growth for 2012 to 2014 is
expected to be around 4 percent instead of the
gradual recovery to 5 percent, the financial
secretary, Ali Mansoor said in a statement.
