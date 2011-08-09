NAIROBI, Aug 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Kenyan Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta holding news conference with Chinese officials. Watching for any comment on shilling performance. RWANDA - Expecting GDP, inflation, repo rate data. GLOBAL MARKETS Stock markets plunge and the Swiss franc held a near record high as investors dumped riskier assets in a global rout triggered by fears that political leaders are failing to tackle debt crises in Europe and the United States. WORLD OIL PRICES Industrial raw materials plunged on Tuesday, with oil down more than 4 percent and copper hitting an eight-month low, as fears of a global recession fueled another sell-off in risk assets and lifted gold to a fresh record. [IDn:nL3E7J90TK] EURO ZONE CRISIS The European central Bank will need to buy at least 100 billion euros ($142 billion) of Spanish and Italian bonds to shore up the stricken euro zone, a Reuters poll of fund managers has found, and more than half of the 10 polled do not trust policymakers to spare them further losses. SOMALIA FAMINE CRISIS The United States is giving an additional $105 million in humanitarian aid for the Horn of Africa, where famine is spreading in Somalia. [IDn:nN1E7771LY] EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on [IDn:J8E7IF00W] AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling extended its tumble to touch a new record low of 93.58 against the dollar on Monday, while the benchmark index fell 2 percent as the global sell-off of emerging and frontier assets hit local markets. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand and stocks fell to multi-month lows on Monday as investors dumping risk hammered everything from resource firms to banks after the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating prompted a sell-off * South Africa's Reserve Bank sees no reason at this stage to make any significant changes in the makeup of its foreign currency reserves, the Bank said on Monday, after Nigeria and Mauritius announced plans to diversify their own holdings. [IDn:nL6E7J8189] NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday after state-run energy firm NNPC sold around $500 million to some banks, is second major sale in six days. NIGERIA POLITICS Nigeria's security service is investigating the authenticity of a video released last week which appeared to show a Briton and his Italian colleague saying they had been kidnapped by al Qaeda, the foreign minister said. KENYA BANK RULES Kenya may cut the amount of foreign currency banks are allowed to hold, the central bank said on Monday, as it seeks ways to stem a deep decline in the value of the shilling. RWANDA BANK Rwanda sold its 45 percent stake in Bank of Kigali, the leading bank in the country by assets, for $62.5 million in an initial public offer. MAURITIUS MARKETS Mauritius is cutting its foreign reserve exposure to the U.S. dollar and the euro due to debt concerns in both regions by purchasing commodity currencies and is eyeing government securities from some of the BRIC nations. [IDn:nL6E7J80KN]

