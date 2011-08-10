NAIROBI, Aug 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Finance Minister expected to make statement on shilling performance at parliament. TANZANIA - Somali president visiting Dar es Salam. BURUNDI - South Africa's Zuma visits Bujumbura, looking out for any deals signed. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rebounded on Wednesday, following a jump in U.S. shares, after the Federal Reserve made an unprecedented pledge to keep interest rates near zero for at least two years, stemming a global equity rout for the time being. WORLD ECONOMY The chances of another U.S. recession are rising and Europe's recovery is also at risk, according to the latest Reuters poll, taken during the worst stock market selloff since the nadir of the financial crisis. WORLD OIL CONSUMPTION OPEC, source of more than a third of the world's oil, cut its forecast for global oil demand growth this year as a worsening economic outlook curbs consumption in developed countries. SOMALIA POLITICS Somalia offered an amnesty to militants still fighting in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, three days after the country's president declared victory over the insurgent al Shabaab group, which has withdrawn most of its combatants from the city. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling fell to a new record low of 95.10 against the dollar on Tuesday while the benchmark stocks index plunged 3.42 percent to hit a near 19-month low pressured by global selling of riskier assets. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand traded more than three percent lower against the dollar on Tuesday as investors fled riskier assets across the globe. NIGERIA BANKS * Nigeria's recently nationalised Mainstreet Bank, formerly Afribank, said on Tuesday it had paid the central bank back the 50 billion naira ($327 million) in intervention funding in a 2009 bailout and the lender was now fully recapitalised. KENYA BANK Kenya Commercial Bank , the country's biggest lender by assets, has received a $105 million, seven-year loan from the World Bank's private lending arm for mortgages and lending to small businesses. UGANDA POLITICS A court on Tuesday dismissed charges against Uganda's main opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, related to his participation in violent protests against high food and fuel prices earlier this year in which several people were killed.

GHANA MILITARY Ghana has ordered five aircraft for the military including an Embraer 190 jet with logistic support and two Airbus C-295 planes totalling about $200 million, the country's defence minister said on Tuesday.

