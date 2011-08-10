NAIROBI, Aug 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - Finance Minister expected to make
statement on shilling performance at parliament.
TANZANIA - Somali president visiting Dar es Salam.
BURUNDI - South Africa's Zuma visits Bujumbura,
looking out for any deals signed.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rebounded on Wednesday, following a
jump in U.S. shares, after the Federal Reserve
made an unprecedented pledge to keep interest
rates near zero for at least two years, stemming a
global equity rout for the time
being.
WORLD ECONOMY
The chances of another U.S. recession are rising
and Europe's recovery is also at risk, according
to the latest Reuters poll, taken during the worst
stock market selloff since the nadir of the
financial crisis.
WORLD OIL CONSUMPTION
OPEC, source of more than a third of the world's
oil, cut its forecast for global oil demand growth
this year as a worsening economic outlook curbs
consumption in developed countries.
SOMALIA POLITICS
Somalia offered an amnesty to militants still
fighting in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday,
three days after the country's president declared
victory over the insurgent al Shabaab group, which
has withdrawn most of its combatants from the
city.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan shilling fell to a new record
low of 95.10 against the dollar on Tuesday while
the benchmark stocks index plunged 3.42
percent to hit a near 19-month low pressured by
global selling of riskier assets.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand traded more than three percent
lower against the dollar on Tuesday as investors
fled riskier assets across the
globe.
NIGERIA BANKS
* Nigeria's recently nationalised Mainstreet Bank,
formerly Afribank, said on Tuesday it had paid the
central bank back the 50 billion naira ($327
million) in intervention funding in a 2009 bailout
and the lender was now fully recapitalised.
KENYA BANK
Kenya Commercial Bank , the country's
biggest lender by assets, has received a $105
million, seven-year loan from the World Bank's
private lending arm for mortgages and lending to
small businesses.
UGANDA POLITICS
A court on Tuesday dismissed charges against
Uganda's main opposition leader, Kizza Besigye,
related to his participation in violent protests
against high food and fuel prices earlier this
year in which several people were killed.
GHANA MILITARY
Ghana has ordered five aircraft for the military
including an Embraer 190 jet with
logistic support and two Airbus C-295
planes totalling about $200 million, the country's
defence minister said on Tuesday.
