NAIROBI, Aug 11The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
INFLATION - Awaiting July inflation data for
Burundi and Mozambique.
POLLS - Reuters planning to publish a series of
polls on key economic indicators for select
economies in Sub-Saharan Africa.
KENYA - Expecting results of Treasury bills of all
maturities after the central bank delayed initial
results of the sale on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock futures rose 1.5 percent on Thursday
after a sharp drop in the cash index overnight,
limiting Asian share losses, though focus will
shift quickly to how European markets hold up to a
sovereign debt crisis that has spread to its
banking system.
WORLD COMMODITIES
Gold climbed to a record high and oil fell on
Thursday as investors fled to safe haven assets
following another sharp sell-off on Wall Street,
sparked by fears that Europe's debt crisis could
spread to France.
OIL DEMAND OUTLOOK
Global economic slowdown may stifle oil demand
growth next year, the West's energy watchdog said,
while warning that tightening supplies could still
spur yet more oil price volatility.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand weakened more than 2.3 percent
against the dollar, ranking among the worst
performers in a basket of emerging market
currencies as global uncertainty kept investors
jittery about high risk assets.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S
dollar on the interbank market after the central
bank failed to clear all demand at its forex
auction.
NIGERIA BONDS
Nigeria plans to sell 70 billion naira ($458.3
million) in 3-, 5- and 10-year sovereign bonds
<0#NGTSY=> on August 17, its eighth debt auction
of the year, the Debt Management Office said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling finished higher against
the dollar after the central bank said it would no
longer be injecting liquidity through reverse
repurchase agreements, while stocks moderated
their recent losses on bargain-hunting.
KENYA BANKS' H1
Kenyan lender CFC Stanbic Bank posted a
39 percent jump in first-half pretax profit,
helped by a rise in interest income.
KENYA CHINESE AUTOS
Chery Automobile is to become the second Chinese
vehicle maker to build an assembly plant in Kenya,
joining truck manufacturer Beiqi Foton Motors
in a move to tap east African demand
and further strengthening Chinese links with the
continent.
UGANDA PROTESTS
Ugandan police fired teargas to disperse thousands
of supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye
who had gathered to hear his renewed calls for
protests against high food and fuel prices.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's annual inflation rate fell to its lowest
since 1992 in July, potentially paving the way for
new cuts in interest rates in the West African
state.
SOUTH SUDAN RESERVES
South Sudan, Africa's newest nation, has enough
reserves to pay for the basic needs of the state
for a "few months" even if it does not receive oil
revenues, the central bank governor said.
WORLD COCOA
Better-than-expected cocoa production in West
Africa will boost global output to 4.2 million
tonnes in the 2010/11 season, creating a surplus
of 325,000 tonnes, the International Cocoa
Organisation (ICCO) said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)