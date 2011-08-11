NAIROBI, Aug 11The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: INFLATION - Awaiting July inflation data for Burundi and Mozambique. POLLS - Reuters planning to publish a series of polls on key economic indicators for select economies in Sub-Saharan Africa. KENYA - Expecting results of Treasury bills of all maturities after the central bank delayed initial results of the sale on Wednesday. GLOBAL MARKETS U.S. stock futures rose 1.5 percent on Thursday after a sharp drop in the cash index overnight, limiting Asian share losses, though focus will shift quickly to how European markets hold up to a sovereign debt crisis that has spread to its banking system.

WORLD COMMODITIES Gold climbed to a record high and oil fell on Thursday as investors fled to safe haven assets following another sharp sell-off on Wall Street, sparked by fears that Europe's debt crisis could spread to France. OIL DEMAND OUTLOOK Global economic slowdown may stifle oil demand growth next year, the West's energy watchdog said, while warning that tightening supplies could still spur yet more oil price volatility. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened more than 2.3 percent against the dollar, ranking among the worst performers in a basket of emerging market currencies as global uncertainty kept investors jittery about high risk assets. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S dollar on the interbank market after the central bank failed to clear all demand at its forex auction. NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria plans to sell 70 billion naira ($458.3 million) in 3-, 5- and 10-year sovereign bonds <0#NGTSY=> on August 17, its eighth debt auction of the year, the Debt Management Office said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling finished higher against the dollar after the central bank said it would no longer be injecting liquidity through reverse repurchase agreements, while stocks moderated their recent losses on bargain-hunting. KENYA BANKS' H1 Kenyan lender CFC Stanbic Bank posted a 39 percent jump in first-half pretax profit, helped by a rise in interest income. KENYA CHINESE AUTOS Chery Automobile is to become the second Chinese vehicle maker to build an assembly plant in Kenya, joining truck manufacturer Beiqi Foton Motors in a move to tap east African demand and further strengthening Chinese links with the continent. UGANDA PROTESTS Ugandan police fired teargas to disperse thousands of supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye who had gathered to hear his renewed calls for protests against high food and fuel prices. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual inflation rate fell to its lowest since 1992 in July, potentially paving the way for new cuts in interest rates in the West African state. SOUTH SUDAN RESERVES South Sudan, Africa's newest nation, has enough reserves to pay for the basic needs of the state for a "few months" even if it does not receive oil revenues, the central bank governor said. WORLD COCOA Better-than-expected cocoa production in West Africa will boost global output to 4.2 million tonnes in the 2010/11 season, creating a surplus of 325,000 tonnes, the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) said.

