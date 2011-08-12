NAIROBI, Aug 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: INFLATION - Awaiting July inflation data for Burundi. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as investors chased value picks after recent sharp volatility, though concerns over the European crisis may continue to fuel buying into safe havens like gold and government bonds. EUROPEAN FINANCIALS A ban on short-selling financial stocks in four European countries including France takes effect on Friday, a coordinated attempt to restore confidence in a market hit by rumours and higher borrowing costs. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent slipped below $108 a barrel on Friday, reversing direction after two straight days of gains, as the dollar strengthened and demand concerns from industrialised nations weighed on prices. EAST AFRICA DROUGHT * The U.N. food agency said it has been able to reach more parts of famine-struck Somalia in the last month but there were still significant security challenges in Mogadishu even though Islamist rebels have left the capital. * The United States will give an additional $17 million in aid for Horn of Africa countries struck by famine, including $12 million to help Somalis, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICAN CURRENCIES Kenya's shilling is expected to firm against the dollar next week after recovering from an all-time low, bucking a trend in African currencies which are under additional pressure because of the global flight from riskier assets. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks added more than 3 percent on Thursday, the biggest daily percentage increase in 15 months, boosted by sentiment generated by better-than-expected U.S. labour market data. * South Africa's government would act to shield the local economy against the impact of a new global recession, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday, as data pointed to a slowdown in factory output in the second quarter. SOUTH AFRICA BANKS * Insurer Old Mutual is committed to offloading its majority stake in South African lender Nedbank once conditions allow, and has not ruled out smaller disposals before the end of 2012 to hit debt reduction targets, its CEO said. * Standard Bank posted an 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday on the back of cost controls and refocusing on its home market and said it was building up cash for possible Africa acquisitions. NIGERIA'S UAC Nigerian conglomerate UAC plans to turn its restaurant business into a subsidiary by year end and has signed a management agreement with a global partner, in a move to grow its market share, its chief executive said on Thursday. NIGERIAN INFLATION All but one analyst polled expect Nigerian July year-on-year headline inflation to edge up, after reaching more than a three-year low of 10.2 percent in June. The mean forecast of economists and analysts polled was 10.7 percent. KENYAN CURRENCY The Kenyan shilling recovered early losses to close steady against the dollar on Thursday as banks sold dollars to fund their shillings positions after a decision by the central bank to stop injecting liquidity through reverse repos. KENYA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills ticked up to 9.145 percent from 9.015 percent at the auction on Thursday due to tight liquidity after the central bank said it would not be active in the reverse repurchase market. GHANA NATURAL GAS Ghana will borrow $800 million from the state-owned China Development Bank to develop its natural gas infrastructure and the first gas could be expected by the end of 2012 or early 2013.

