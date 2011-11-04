The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GHANA/MAURITIUS/SAFRICA - Treasury bill auctions
MAURITIUS - Budget
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stocks and crude oil rallied on Thursday on
rising hopes Greece will abandon plans to hold a
referendum over a euro zone bailout and after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates in a
surprise move
IMF/G20
The Group of 20 is considering injecting billions
of dollars into the world economy through the
International Monetary Fund to increase global
liquidity, G20 sources said
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $110 on Thursday,
after rising more than a $1 in the previous
session as Greece backed away from a referendum
and a rate cut by the European Central Bank raised
hopes for an easing of the region's debt crisis.
KENYA/SOMALIA WAR
Somali Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda
mounted weapons on rooftops and armed students in
the port of Kisamyu, warning the Kenyan invasion
would lead to 'cataclysmic consequences'.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
All eyes are likely to be on Nigeria's central
bank to see whether it is still going to allow the
mid-point of its naira trading band to weaken,
while Kenya's shilling is likely to gain on the
back of aggressive monetary tightening.
KENYA STOCKS/SHILLING
Kenya's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday for
the first time in more than two weeks as investors
sold shares to book gains on a recent price rally,
while the shilling weakened as importers snapped
up greenbacks.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on
Thursday as Greek government plans for a
referendum on a sovereign bailout appeared to
unravel with the expected collapse of the
government
NIGERIA OIL VESSEL HIJACKING
Pirates have hijacked an oil products tanker off
the coast of Nigeria after contact was lost with
the vessel and crew over the weekend, the vessel's
manager said
BURUNDI IMPORTS
Burundi's import bill widened 89 percent in the
nine months to September compared with the same
period in 2010, driven higher by fuel import
costs, far outstripping the increase in export
revenues
IVORY COAST PIPELINE
Ivory Coast plans to build a natural gas pipeline
linking the north of the country with the
commercial capital Abidjan and construct a large
oil and gas storage facility, the director general
of its state oil company Petroci said
NAMIBIA OIL
Namibia, which has attracted huge interest in its
offshore oil and gas potential, intends to close
its open licencing system by year-end and revert
back to bid rounds in future, a senior government
official said
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)