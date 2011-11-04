The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: GHANA/MAURITIUS/SAFRICA - Treasury bill auctions MAURITIUS - Budget GLOBAL MARKETS Global stocks and crude oil rallied on Thursday on rising hopes Greece will abandon plans to hold a referendum over a euro zone bailout and after the European Central Bank cut interest rates in a surprise move IMF/G20 The Group of 20 is considering injecting billions of dollars into the world economy through the International Monetary Fund to increase global liquidity, G20 sources said WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $110 on Thursday, after rising more than a $1 in the previous session as Greece backed away from a referendum and a rate cut by the European Central Bank raised hopes for an easing of the region's debt crisis. KENYA/SOMALIA WAR Somali Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda mounted weapons on rooftops and armed students in the port of Kisamyu, warning the Kenyan invasion would lead to 'cataclysmic consequences'.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES All eyes are likely to be on Nigeria's central bank to see whether it is still going to allow the mid-point of its naira trading band to weaken, while Kenya's shilling is likely to gain on the back of aggressive monetary tightening. KENYA STOCKS/SHILLING Kenya's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks as investors sold shares to book gains on a recent price rally, while the shilling weakened as importers snapped up greenbacks. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday as Greek government plans for a referendum on a sovereign bailout appeared to unravel with the expected collapse of the government NIGERIA OIL VESSEL HIJACKING Pirates have hijacked an oil products tanker off the coast of Nigeria after contact was lost with the vessel and crew over the weekend, the vessel's manager said BURUNDI IMPORTS Burundi's import bill widened 89 percent in the nine months to September compared with the same period in 2010, driven higher by fuel import costs, far outstripping the increase in export revenues IVORY COAST PIPELINE Ivory Coast plans to build a natural gas pipeline linking the north of the country with the commercial capital Abidjan and construct a large oil and gas storage facility, the director general of its state oil company Petroci said NAMIBIA OIL Namibia, which has attracted huge interest in its offshore oil and gas potential, intends to close its open licencing system by year-end and revert back to bid rounds in future, a senior government official said

