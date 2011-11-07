Nov 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Mondday.

- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares struggled and credit markets weakened on Monday, with investors still nervous despite the agreement on formation of a new Greek unity government intent on avoiding imminent debt default. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $113 on Monday, gaining for a third straight day on hopes of steady oil demand growth as Europe inches closer to contain the region's debt crisis with Greece agreeing to form a coalition government. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds firmed on Friday as the market priced in an interest rate cut at next week's policy meeting, after a similar move by the European Central Bank. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks wrapped up a turbulent week with losses on Friday and their biggest weekly fall since early August as doubts about Europe's bailout plan hit shares worldwide. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian security forces said on Sunday they were searching for Islamist militants behind a coordinated attack in the north that killed at least 65 people, as residents still in shock demanded the government do more to protect them. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's Interbank lending rate fell to an average of 14.83 percent after it initially rose to a multi-year record high of 16 percent on Thursday due to tight liquidity in the system. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling held steady against the dollar, while stocks rose marginally. KENYA SECURITY * Eritrea has rejected a Kenyan accusation that it might be arming Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab rebels. * A grenade attack killed two people in northern Kenya, hours after a U.N. aid convoy struck a landmine which failed to detonate in Dadaab refugee camp. * Gunmen attacked a safari vehicle in a game reserve in northern Kenya, killing the driver and wounding a Swiss tourist. TANZANIA AID Tanzania has become the latest African government to say it will not legalise homosexuality even if that means it loses substantial financial aid from Britain. TANZANIA EABL East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) on Friday launched a 121.51 billion shillings ($69.1 million) placement of its 20 percent stake in SABMiller's Tanzanian unit at a premium to its last traded share price. UGANDA CORRUPTION Uganda has dropped corruption charges levelled against a former vice president because the government has been named in a civil suit connected to the same graft scandal, the inspectorate of government said. GHANA FISCAL DEFICIT Ghana's fiscal deficit will continue to narrow next year as the West African state sticks to fiscal consolidation despite a looming 2012 presidential election, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said. MAURITIUS BUDGET Mauritius' economic expansion will slow slightly to 4 percent in 2012 but the Indian Ocean island's current account will swing into surplus for the first time in more than a decade, its finance minister said in a 2012 budget reading. SOUTH SUDAN REBELS South Sudan on Sunday rejected allegations it was arming insurgents in two conflict-stricken border regions in Sudan after its old civil war foe brought the charges to the United Nations Security Council. AFRICA OIL East Africa is generating buzz as a new oil and gas frontier, but West Africa's more developed oil region still has plenty of unexplored terrain and untapped potential, speakers said at the annual Africa Oil Week.

