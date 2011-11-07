Nov 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Mondday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struggled and credit markets weakened
on Monday, with investors still nervous despite
the agreement on formation of a new Greek unity
government intent on avoiding imminent debt
default.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $113 on Monday, gaining for
a third straight day on hopes of steady oil demand
growth as Europe inches closer to contain the
region's debt crisis with Greece agreeing to form
a coalition government.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's government bonds firmed on Friday
as the market priced in an interest rate cut at
next week's policy meeting, after a similar move
by the European Central Bank.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks wrapped up a turbulent week
with losses on Friday and their biggest weekly
fall since early August as doubts about Europe's
bailout plan hit shares worldwide.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigerian security forces said on Sunday they were
searching for Islamist militants behind a
coordinated attack in the north that killed at
least 65 people, as residents still in shock
demanded the government do more to protect them.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's Interbank lending rate fell to an
average of 14.83 percent after it initially rose
to a multi-year record high of 16 percent on
Thursday due to tight liquidity in the system.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling held steady against the
dollar, while stocks rose marginally.
KENYA SECURITY
* Eritrea has rejected a Kenyan accusation that it
might be arming Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab
rebels.
* A grenade attack killed two people in northern
Kenya, hours after a U.N. aid convoy struck a
landmine which failed to detonate in Dadaab
refugee camp.
* Gunmen attacked a safari vehicle in a game
reserve in northern Kenya, killing the driver and
wounding a Swiss tourist.
TANZANIA AID
Tanzania has become the latest African government
to say it will not legalise homosexuality even if
that means it loses substantial financial aid from
Britain.
TANZANIA EABL
East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) on
Friday launched a 121.51 billion shillings ($69.1
million) placement of its 20 percent stake in
SABMiller's Tanzanian unit at a premium to
its last traded share price.
UGANDA CORRUPTION
Uganda has dropped corruption charges levelled
against a former vice president because the
government has been named in a civil suit
connected to the same graft scandal, the
inspectorate of government said.
GHANA FISCAL DEFICIT
Ghana's fiscal deficit will continue to narrow
next year as the West African state sticks to
fiscal consolidation despite a looming 2012
presidential election, Finance Minister Kwabena
Duffuor said.
MAURITIUS BUDGET
Mauritius' economic expansion will slow slightly
to 4 percent in 2012 but the Indian Ocean island's
current account will swing into surplus for the
first time in more than a decade, its finance
minister said in a 2012 budget reading.
SOUTH SUDAN REBELS
South Sudan on Sunday rejected allegations it was
arming insurgents in two conflict-stricken border
regions in Sudan after its old civil war foe
brought the charges to the United Nations Security
Council.
AFRICA OIL
East Africa is generating buzz as a new oil and
gas frontier, but West Africa's more developed oil
region still has plenty of unexplored terrain and
untapped potential, speakers said at the annual
Africa Oil Week.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on