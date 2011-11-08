Nov 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: LIBERIA - The west African nation holds a presidential election run-off. Incumbent Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's main challenger Winston Tubman has urged a boycott of the poll. BOTSWANA - Central bank issues results of its Treasury bills auction. MAURITIUS - The statistics office is expected to issue inflation data for October. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday, but gains were capped by concerns that surging bond yields could stifle debt-ridden Italy's fund raising ability and throw the euro zone deeper into financial turmoil, while Greece struggled to pick a new leader. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday as concerns over Italy's sovereign debt renewed fears of a sharp slowdown in the euro zone, overshadowing a potential supply disruption from Iran and seasonally strong demand for fuel. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For a schedule of African bond auctions this week, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand weakened for the second consecutive session, trading around the big 8 figure for most of the day, but came back in the last hour of trade as the euro firmed and the rand in turn showed some recovery but with little impetus in a thin market. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South Africa's Top-40 index surged more than 2 percent at the close of trade on Monday, lifted by a late afternoon rally in gold miners such as Harmony Gold. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's national security adviser dismissed a weekend warning from the United States of an Islamist bomb threat to luxury hotels in the capital as "not news", and said it was spreading unnecessary panic. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling pared losses against the dollar on Monday, helped by inflows from the horticulture sector and boosted by a liquidity crunch that has made funding greenback positions expensive. KENYA POLITICAL RISK Already facing a storm of political and economic challenges ahead of next year's general elections, Kenya is now fighting a potentially protracted war against Islamist rebels in Somalia and risks further attacks on its soil. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's growth this year may exceed the 6 percent forecast earlier due to the strong performance of its telecommunications, construction and financial services sectors, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Economic growth in Mauritius will slow to 3.8 percent next year as subdued domestic demand and high interest rates weigh, the Indian Ocean island's chamber of commerce said.

