Nov 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA: Central bank auctions 364-day and 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings for each tenor. MOZAMBIQUE: Bank of Mozambique announces it's latest decision on its key lending rate. The Bank left the rate unchanged at 16.0 percent at its October meeting. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rallied and the euro steadied on Wednesday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, raising hopes the debt-ridden country would proceed with reforms that may help keep the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis from spreading. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil LCOc1 will rise further into a range of $117.50 per barrel, as a short-term uptrend is steady within a rising channel. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand reversed earlier losses against the dollar and looked set to close stronger in New York for the first time in three days as optimism that countries in the euro zone are dealing with their debt problems boosted overall risk sentiment. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks inched to their highest close in seven sessions on Tuesday, rising 0.5 percent as banks and retailers rose on hopes a budget vote in Italy could help move the euro zone closer to resolution of its debt crisis. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's police said on Tuesday they had arrested suspected members of an Islamist sect behind coordinated attacks in the north of the country that killed at least 65 people late last week. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar aided largely by banks selling greenbacks as high interest rates squeezed shillings out of the market, while stocks edged lower in thin volumes. KENYA SECURITY Suspected Somali gunmen attacked a police station and a government vehicle in northern Kenya late on Monday, the latest in a series of assaults on Kenya since it sent troops to fight Somalia's Islamist rebels. IVORY COAST DEBT Ivory Coast is aiming to secure an IMF-backed accord on debt relief in the second half of 2012, Finance Minister Charles Koffi Diby said after meetings with Fund officials on Tuesday. LIBERIA ELECTIONS Votes were being counted on Wednesday in the run-off of a Liberian presidential election that was meant to shore up peace in the war-scarred state but which instead appears to have deepened divisions. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius year-on-year inflation declined for the third straight month to 6 percent in October, the statistics office said.

