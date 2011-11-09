Nov 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA: Central bank auctions 364-day and 182-day
Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings for each
tenor.
MOZAMBIQUE: Bank of Mozambique announces it's
latest decision on its key lending rate. The Bank
left the rate unchanged at 16.0 percent at its
October meeting.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rallied and the euro steadied on
Wednesday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said he would resign, raising hopes the
debt-ridden country would proceed with reforms
that may help keep the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis from spreading.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil LCOc1 will rise further into a range
of $117.50 per barrel, as a short-term uptrend is
steady within a rising channel.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand reversed earlier losses against the
dollar and looked set to close stronger in New
York for the first time in three days as optimism
that countries in the euro zone are dealing with
their debt problems boosted overall risk
sentiment.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks inched to their highest close
in seven sessions on Tuesday, rising 0.5 percent
as banks and retailers rose on hopes a budget vote
in Italy could help move the euro zone closer to
resolution of its debt crisis.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's police said on Tuesday they had arrested
suspected members of an Islamist sect behind
coordinated attacks in the north of the country
that killed at least 65 people late last week.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained against the
dollar aided largely by banks selling greenbacks
as high interest rates squeezed shillings out of
the market, while stocks edged lower in thin
volumes.
KENYA SECURITY
Suspected Somali gunmen attacked a police station
and a government vehicle in northern Kenya late on
Monday, the latest in a series of assaults on
Kenya since it sent troops to fight Somalia's
Islamist rebels.
IVORY COAST DEBT
Ivory Coast is aiming to secure an IMF-backed
accord on debt relief in the second half of 2012,
Finance Minister Charles Koffi Diby said after
meetings with Fund officials on Tuesday.
LIBERIA ELECTIONS
Votes were being counted on Wednesday in the
run-off of a Liberian presidential election that
was meant to shore up peace in the war-scarred
state but which instead appears to have deepened
divisions.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius year-on-year inflation declined for the
third straight month to 6 percent in October, the
statistics office said.
