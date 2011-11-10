Nov 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NAMIBIA - Namibia offers 3-, 6- and 7-year bonds worth 310 million Namibian dollars. NIGERIA - Nigeria might be rebase its GDP in January, for the first time in 22 years. ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwachas of the 91 - day T-bill, 50,000 kwachas of the 182 - days T-bill, 55,000 of the 273 -day T-bill and 100,000 of the 364 - day T - bill at its weekly auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell sharply on Thursday after soaring Italian borrowing costs stoked fears the debt crisis in the euro zone's third biggest economy will overwhelm its financial defences, raising the risk of a break-up of the currency area. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady above $112 a barrel on Thursday, after sharp falls a day earlier, as hopes of resilient oil demand from China partly offset growing concerns over Europe's debt crisis. OIL PRICE FORECAST Oil prices could hit economically damaging record highs if unrest in Africa and the Gulf cuts investment in output, the West's energy watchdog warned oil producers, which said the real problem was likely defaults among euro zone members and banks. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South African assets fell when investors were spooked by a ratings outlook downgrade of the domestic economy, which added to market fears over the euro zone debt crisis. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks posted their biggest one-day loss in five weeks, dropping 2.3 percent as fears about the outlook for Italy's debt crisis pushed investors to sell off recent gainers such as miners and banks. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar at the interbank, after the central bank failed to meet demand for the greenback at its bi-weekly auction, dealers said. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling rose to a 7-week high against the dollar, while the main share index was barely changed. * Kenya failed to sell all the Treasury bills on offer at an auction. * Kenya's largest telecoms operator, Safaricom , held firm on its full year forecasts. UGANDA BONDS Uganda's two-year borrowing costs climbed to their highest ever levels at an auction a week after the central bank raised interest rates to fight runaway inflation. GHANA INFLATION Annual inflation in Ghana edged higher to 8.56 percent in October, the national statistics office said. ANGOLA LOAN The International Monetary Fund approved a loan disbursement of $134.8 million to Angola under a 27-month standby arrangement agreed in November 2009. GUINEA-BISSAU PRIVATISATION Guinea-Bissau is looking to privatise a number of industries including ports and airports and is seeking foreign direct investment in sectors such as tourism and mining, the leader of the country's national assembly said. ZAMBIA ENERGY A four-hour power cut hit Zambia's capital and main mining region, although it was not clear what if any impact there was on output from Africa's biggest copper producer. ID:nL6E7M9545]

