NAIROBI, Dec 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: Kenya celebrates 48 years of independence from Britain. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks gained on Monday after Europe took a step towards fiscal union, but the euro fell amid concerns the euro zone's fragile safety is still insufficient to prevent its sovereign debt crisis from spreading.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $108 on Monday, after rallying in the previous session, on hopes of steady demand growth as China's oil imports surged while investors weighed the outcome of European leaders' agreement on closer fiscal union.

GLOBAL WARMING Countries from around the globe agreed on Sunday to forge a new deal forcing all the biggest polluters for the first time to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but critics said the plan was too timid to slow global warming. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on

AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on

SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY The rand ended a tough week on a firmer footing against the dollar, gaining 2.0 percent within a seven day range as it follows the euro's course, while government bonds corrected and yields rose on the benchmarks.

SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks ended a skittish week slightly lower as investors fretting over the outcome of a key meeting in Europe to quell the region's debt crisis sold off industrial stocks such as platinum miner Lonmin .

NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates eased slightly to an average of 16 percent from 16.5 percent previously as cash from budget allocations helped soften liquidity pressure in the market.

NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria said its current account surplus almost doubled to $8.14 billion in the second quarter of this year from $4.73 billion in the previous quarter due largely to increased exports and high global oil price, the central bank said in a report. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling reversed early losses to close flat against the dollar as banks sold the greenback ahead of a holiday weekend, while stocks edged up for a third straight day.

KENYA TOURISM Kenya's tourism earnings soared 44 percent in the year to October buoyed by a weak local currency, but tourist arrivals could fall off next year over its war on Somalia militants, election jitters and the euro zone debt crisis, Tourism Minister Najib Balala warned.

KENYA SECURITY Two bombs exploded in two Kenyan towns close to the Somali border on Sunday, in coordinated attacks that killed a policeman and were blamed on Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab rebels, residents and a senior police commander said.

ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS Zimbabwe's 87-year-old president Robert Mugabe brushed aside calls to step down, telling supporters who endorsed him as candidate in the next presidential election that he would not quit as long as the West maintained sanctions on his party. For analysis, click: DR CONGO ELECTIONS Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition will call for peaceful demonstrations across the country early this week to protest against Joseph Kabila's disputed election victory, a situation France's foreign minister Alain Juppe described on Sunday as explosive. IVORY COAST PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS Ivory Coast awaited results from its first parliamentary election for a decade, with officials saying a boycott by the opposition had done little to disrupt voting in the country recovering from a crippling civil war.

UGANDA REFINERY India Essar Oil is in talks with the Ugandan government to build an up to 7.5 mln tonnes per year oil refinery, the company's CEO said. ZAMBIA MINING ROYALTIES Zambia, which said last month its 2012 budget would increase mineral royalties, could cut back those rates if commodity prices collapse next year, the mines minister in Africa's top copper producer said. GHANA SHARES The main GSE Composite index closed 2.88 points down, or 0.29 percent, to 972.50 points while the GSE Composite Index fell 4.51 points, or 0.51 percent, to 870.63 points. Traded volumes for the session were 134,340 shares, valued at 73,416.92 cedis. SUDAN DEVELOPMENT Sudan's impoverished east is "a volcano waiting to erupt" because anger is rising over a lack of economic development and an abundance of arms, a U.N. agency quoted an official as saying in a report. MAURITIUS FDI Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mauritius fell by 30.7 percent in the 9 months to Sept. 30, as the global downturn curbed investment flows, central bank said.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on