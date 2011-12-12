NAIROBI, Dec 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
EVENTS:
Kenya celebrates 48 years of independence from
Britain.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks gained on Monday after Europe took a
step towards fiscal union, but the euro fell amid
concerns the euro zone's fragile safety is still
insufficient to prevent its sovereign debt crisis
from spreading.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $108 on Monday,
after rallying in the previous session, on hopes
of steady demand growth as China's oil imports
surged while investors weighed the outcome of
European leaders' agreement on closer fiscal
union.
GLOBAL WARMING
Countries from around the globe agreed on Sunday
to forge a new deal forcing all the biggest
polluters for the first time to limit greenhouse
gas emissions, but critics said the plan was too
timid to slow global warming.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY
The rand ended a tough week on a firmer footing
against the dollar, gaining 2.0 percent within a
seven day range as it follows the euro's course,
while government bonds corrected and yields rose
on the benchmarks.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks ended a skittish week
slightly lower as investors fretting over the
outcome of a key meeting in Europe to quell the
region's debt crisis sold off industrial stocks
such as platinum miner Lonmin .
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates eased slightly
to an average of 16 percent from 16.5 percent
previously as cash from budget allocations helped
soften liquidity pressure in the market.
NIGERIA ECONOMY
Nigeria said its current account surplus almost
doubled to $8.14 billion in the second quarter of
this year from $4.73 billion in the previous
quarter due largely to increased exports and high
global oil price, the central bank said in a
report.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling reversed early losses
to close flat against the dollar as banks sold the
greenback ahead of a holiday weekend, while stocks
edged up for a third straight day.
KENYA TOURISM
Kenya's tourism earnings soared 44 percent in the
year to October buoyed by a weak local currency,
but tourist arrivals could fall off next year over
its war on Somalia militants, election jitters and
the euro zone debt crisis, Tourism Minister Najib
Balala warned.
KENYA SECURITY
Two bombs exploded in two Kenyan towns close to
the Somali border on Sunday, in coordinated
attacks that killed a policeman and were blamed on
Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab rebels, residents
and a senior police commander said.
ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS
Zimbabwe's 87-year-old president Robert Mugabe
brushed aside calls to step down, telling
supporters who endorsed him as candidate in the
next presidential election that he would not quit
as long as the West maintained sanctions on his
party.
DR CONGO ELECTIONS
Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition will
call for peaceful demonstrations across the
country early this week to protest against Joseph
Kabila's disputed election victory, a situation
France's foreign minister Alain Juppe described on
Sunday as explosive.
IVORY COAST PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS
Ivory Coast awaited results from its first
parliamentary election for a decade, with
officials saying a boycott by the opposition had
done little to disrupt voting in the country
recovering from a crippling civil war.
UGANDA REFINERY
India Essar Oil is in talks with the
Ugandan government to build an up to 7.5 mln
tonnes per year oil refinery, the company's CEO
said.
ZAMBIA MINING ROYALTIES
Zambia, which said last month its 2012 budget
would increase mineral royalties, could cut back
those rates if commodity prices collapse next
year, the mines minister in Africa's top copper
producer said.
GHANA SHARES
The main GSE Composite index closed 2.88 points
down, or 0.29 percent, to 972.50 points while the
GSE Composite Index fell 4.51 points, or 0.51
percent, to 870.63 points. Traded volumes for the
session were 134,340 shares, valued at 73,416.92
cedis.
SUDAN DEVELOPMENT
Sudan's impoverished east is "a volcano waiting to
erupt" because anger is rising over a lack of
economic development and an abundance of arms, a
U.N. agency quoted an official as saying in a
report.
MAURITIUS FDI
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mauritius fell
by 30.7 percent in the 9 months to Sept. 30, as
the global downturn curbed investment flows,
central bank said.
