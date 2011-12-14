The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *Botswana, Ghana due to release November inflation data anytime beginning Wednesday. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 3 billion shillings' worth of 182-day Treasury bills. *KENYA - The Energy Regulatory Commission to release its latest fuel pump prices, due to take effect on December.15. Last week, the energy ministry said the prices were expected to fall by between three to five shillings a litre at the monthly review. *KENYA - Power producer KenGen holds its annual general meeting. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an 11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis. CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped towards $109 on Wednesday as investors booked profits after prices rose more than $2 in the previous session and worries about the global economy overshadowed concerns over supply disruption from the Middle East. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Tuesday with the market wary of taking on risky assets due to fears of possible sovereign ratings downgrades in the euro zone.

Also, stocks dipped 0.2 percent as investors sold telecom MTN Group

and retailers on concerns a recent advance was overdone, shifting into media firm Naspers and other battered shares.

NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's president presented a 2012 budget plan to the national assembly on Tuesday including increased spending but a lower deficit, saying it marked the start of prudent fiscal planning during uncertain times.

KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling hit a near six-month high against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank mopped up excess shillings in the market and due to an inflow of dollars from the tea and horticulture sectors.

At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 88.80/89.00 to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 89.30/50.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index

dipped by 5 points to 3110.64 points due to poor demand for stocks across the board ahead of the festive season.

Also, the central bank said on Tuesday it would sell a one-year fixed-rate Treasury bond worth 10 billion shillings ($112 million), the proceeds of which will go to budgetary support. KENYA BANKING Kenyan banks announced measures on Tuesday aimed at preventing loan defaults after a series of rises in the central bank's benchmark lending rate increased costs for borrowers. KENYA DEBT Kenya postponed plans on Tuesday to issue a debut $500 million eurobond in the current fiscal year and began the process of seeking $600 million in short-term loans from international banks instead. MAURITIUS SUGAR Mauritius' Chamber of Agriculture revised its 2011 sugar production forecast upward by 4.9 percent to 430,000 tonnes on Tuesday on the back of improved sugar cane productivity. SEYCHELLES PORT China will consider turning to the Seychelles as a resupply port for navy ships taking part in anti-piracy operations off Africa, official media said, rejecting suggestions this would amount to a military base that could unsettle the region. GHANA INFLATION Ghana November inflation data to be released on Wednesday will likely show a marginal increase, mainly due to the weakness of the local cedi currency and pre-Christmas price hikes, according to analysts. EQUATORIAL GUINEA EXPLORATION Repsol will stop exploration work at a concession where it owns drilling rights in Equatorial Guinea because it is not economically viable, a spokesman for the Spanish oil and gas firm said on Tuesday.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO ELECTIONS Lack of transparency during vote count in the Democratic Republic of Congo's elections, undermined the credibility of results in which incumbent Joseph Kabila was declared winner, the European Union's observer mission said on Tuesday.

