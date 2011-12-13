The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan will submit
the 2012 budget proposal to the national assembly.
Jonathan has promised to cut down on money for
government and remove popular fuel subsidies.
BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction its
14 day certificate Treasury bill. They do not
indicate before hand how much they will auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro
languished near a two-month low as investors took
fright at the prospect of mass euro zone sovereign
ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last
chance" European Union summit failed to convince
markets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was little changed above $107 on
Tuesday, after falling in the previous session, on
concerns of demand growth as investors worried
last week's pact by European leaders may not be
enough to stop the region's debt crisis from
worsening.
GLOBAL WARMING
The world is forecast to grow hotter, sea levels
to rise, intense weather to wreak even more
destruction and the new deal struck by governments
in Durban to cut greenhouse gas emissions will do
little to lessen that damage.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY
The rand fell 2.4 percent against the dollar and
government bonds extended last week's losses as
South African markets suffered another bout of
investor risk-aversion.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks slid 1.4 percent, as a sharp
decline in precious metal prices hit miners such
as Gold Fields and Impala Platinum
.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* The Nigerian naira weakened against the
dollar after the central bank failed to meet
foreign exchange demand.
* Nigeria's cocoa-producing Ekiti state has issued
a 20 billion naira ($124 million) bond with a
coupon of 14.5 percent due in 2018 to finance
infrastructure development.
NIGERIA IMF
IMF chief Christine Lagarde will visit Nigeria and
Niger starting on Sunday in her first trip to
Africa as head of the global lender, the IMF
said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Nairobi Securities Exchange and the foreign
exchange market were closed for Independence Day
celebrations.
KENYA COAL
Kenya has selected China's Fenxi Mining Group to
develop coal mines in its Eastern Province, where
production is expected in the next three years.
TANZANIA MINING
African Barrick Gold Plc (ABG) has agreed
with the Tanzanian government to raise the royalty
rate it pays on gold exports, the country's
minerals ministry said.
TANZANIA BOND
Tanzania's central bank offered a seven-year fixed
rate Treasury bond on Monday worth 20 billion
shillings.
SUDAN ECONOMY
* Sudan is undergoing an economic crisis with
"catastrophic" inflation that threatens to trigger
protests against veteran President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir and could even prompt Syrian-style
unrest, a former prime minister said.
* Sudan's parliament rejected a central bank plan
to scrap fuel subsidies to help cut expenditures
as the African country struggles with an economic
crisis, state media said.
IVORY COAST PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's ruling
coalition led in partial results from Sunday's
legislative election, according to a small sample
of preliminary results.
DR CONGO ELECTIONS
Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph
Kabila conceded "mistakes" had been made in last
month's election which returned him to power, but
rejected mounting criticism that the results
lacked credibility.
GHANA MARKETS
* Ghana's cedi currency fell slightly against the
dollarafter a five-year bond auction failed to
draw international investors.
* The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day
bill rose to 10.09 percent at a December 9 auction
from 10.04 percent at the last auction.
NAMIBIA INFLATION
Namibia's consumer inflation slowed a bit to 6.0
percent year-on-year in November, compared with
6.1 percent in October, the Central Bureau of
Statistics said.
RWANDA POLITICS
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said on Monday he
had no problem with calls for the constitution to
be changed to allow him to run for a third term.
