The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan will submit the 2012 budget proposal to the national assembly. Jonathan has promised to cut down on money for government and remove popular fuel subsidies. BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction its 14 day certificate Treasury bill. They do not indicate before hand how much they will auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was little changed above $107 on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session, on concerns of demand growth as investors worried last week's pact by European leaders may not be enough to stop the region's debt crisis from worsening. GLOBAL WARMING The world is forecast to grow hotter, sea levels to rise, intense weather to wreak even more destruction and the new deal struck by governments in Durban to cut greenhouse gas emissions will do little to lessen that damage. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY The rand fell 2.4 percent against the dollar and government bonds extended last week's losses as South African markets suffered another bout of investor risk-aversion. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks slid 1.4 percent, as a sharp decline in precious metal prices hit miners such as Gold Fields and Impala Platinum

. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira weakened against the dollar after the central bank failed to meet foreign exchange demand. * Nigeria's cocoa-producing Ekiti state has issued a 20 billion naira ($124 million) bond with a coupon of 14.5 percent due in 2018 to finance infrastructure development. NIGERIA IMF IMF chief Christine Lagarde will visit Nigeria and Niger starting on Sunday in her first trip to Africa as head of the global lender, the IMF said. KENYA MARKETS The Nairobi Securities Exchange and the foreign exchange market were closed for Independence Day celebrations. KENYA COAL Kenya has selected China's Fenxi Mining Group to develop coal mines in its Eastern Province, where production is expected in the next three years.

TANZANIA MINING African Barrick Gold Plc (ABG) has agreed with the Tanzanian government to raise the royalty rate it pays on gold exports, the country's minerals ministry said. TANZANIA BOND Tanzania's central bank offered a seven-year fixed rate Treasury bond on Monday worth 20 billion shillings. SUDAN ECONOMY * Sudan is undergoing an economic crisis with "catastrophic" inflation that threatens to trigger protests against veteran President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and could even prompt Syrian-style unrest, a former prime minister said.

* Sudan's parliament rejected a central bank plan to scrap fuel subsidies to help cut expenditures as the African country struggles with an economic crisis, state media said. IVORY COAST PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's ruling coalition led in partial results from Sunday's legislative election, according to a small sample of preliminary results. DR CONGO ELECTIONS Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila conceded "mistakes" had been made in last month's election which returned him to power, but rejected mounting criticism that the results lacked credibility. GHANA MARKETS * Ghana's cedi currency fell slightly against the dollarafter a five-year bond auction failed to draw international investors. * The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 10.09 percent at a December 9 auction from 10.04 percent at the last auction. ID:nL6E7NC24Z] NAMIBIA INFLATION Namibia's consumer inflation slowed a bit to 6.0 percent year-on-year in November, compared with 6.1 percent in October, the Central Bureau of Statistics said. RWANDA POLITICS Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said on Monday he had no problem with calls for the constitution to be changed to allow him to run for a third term.

