The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *Botswana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe release their inflation statistics for November. *KENYA - The central bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. *MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 200 million rupees. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 195 billion kwachas worth of Treasury bills of various maturities. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell into bear market territory for the year and commodities and the euro nursed stinging losses on Thursday, after fears that Europe's debt crisis is still worsening prompted investors to dump riskier assets and huddle in the safety of the dollar and Treasuries. CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude futures were little changed at $105 on Thursday, after plunging the most in nearly three months in the previous session after Italy's borrowing costs skyrocketed and renewed fears about the euro zone's debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks skidded 1.6 percent on Wednesday, falling into negative territory for the year, as a global sell-off in commodities hammered resource firms such as Sasol Ltd and Harmony Gold

.

Also, government bonds fell after data showed inflation hit 20-month highs in November, diminishing lingering hopes of an interest rate cut next year. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday as about $216 million sold by three energy companies to some lenders provided support for the local currency.

NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria will reduce its recurrent expenditure, the amount it spends on keeping everyday government running, to around two-thirds of total spending by 2015, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Also, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Wednesday she wants interest rates to be lowered next year after a "tight" 2012 budget proposal was read to the national assembly this week. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's headline inflation is expected to have risen in November for the third-straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as a weaker naira currency put upward pressure on prices. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling rallied 2 percent on Wednesday to close at a six-month high against the dollar after the central bank mopped up the local currency through repurchase agreements for the second straight session, while stocks edged up on bargain buys.

At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.00/20 against the dollar, up from 88.80/89.00 on Tuesday.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index

rose slightly by 0.3 percent to 3,120.88 points helped by bargain hunters taking advantage of the low prices.

Also, Kenya sold just over half of 3 billion shillings ($33.71 million) worth of 182-day Treasury bills on offer on Wednesday, and the weighted average yield climbed to 18.445 percent from 17.679 percent last week, the central bank said. KENYA FUEL PRICES Kenya's energy regulator slashed the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene on Wednesday, citing gains for the Kenyan shilling , raising hopes inflation may ease in coming months. KENYA DEBT Kenya expects to seal a $600 million short-term loan by mid-January, and has postponed a planned euro bond to the next fiscal year (July-June 2012/13), the finance ministry said on Wednesday. GHANA INFLATION The pace of inflation in Ghana eased slightly in November, surprising analysts who had expected an uptick, and paving the way for the central bank to pause on interest rates. GHANA LOANS The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday agreed to disburse $91.55 million of Ghana's three-year IMF loan and approved changes to loan conditions, enabling the West African oil producer to tap higher-cost financing for needed infrastructure improvements. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO ELECTIONS Democratic Republic of Congo's elections, won by incumbent President Joseph Kabila according to provisional results, were seriously flawed and lacked transparency, the U.S. ambassador to the central African country said on Wednesday.

For more on the elections, also look at NAMIBIA TELECOMS Namibia state-owned fixed phone line operator Telecom Namibia Ltd is in "advanced" talks to buy the southwestern African nation's second-biggest wireless phone carrier Powercom, a Telecom spokesman said on Wednesday.

