The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*Botswana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe release their inflation
statistics for November.
*KENYA - The central bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion
shillings.
*MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills
worth 200 million rupees.
*ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 195 billion kwachas worth of Treasury
bills of various maturities.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell into bear market territory for the year and commodities
and the euro nursed stinging losses on Thursday, after fears that Europe's
debt crisis is still worsening prompted investors to dump riskier assets
and huddle in the safety of the dollar and Treasuries.
CRUDE OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures were little changed at $105 on Thursday, after plunging
the most in nearly three months in the previous session after Italy's
borrowing costs skyrocketed and renewed fears about the euro zone's debt
crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks skidded 1.6 percent on Wednesday, falling into
negative territory for the year, as a global sell-off in commodities
hammered resource firms such as Sasol Ltd and Harmony Gold
.
Also, government bonds fell after data showed inflation hit 20-month
highs in November, diminishing lingering hopes of an interest rate cut next
year.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market on Wednesday as about $216 million sold by three energy
companies to some lenders provided support for the local currency.
NIGERIA ECONOMY
Nigeria will reduce its recurrent expenditure, the amount it spends on
keeping everyday government running, to around two-thirds of total spending
by 2015, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
Also, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Wednesday she wants
interest rates to be lowered next year after a "tight" 2012 budget proposal
was read to the national assembly this week.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's headline inflation is expected to have risen in November for the
third-straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as a weaker naira
currency put upward pressure on prices.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling rallied 2 percent on Wednesday to close at a six-month
high against the dollar after the central bank mopped up the local currency
through repurchase agreements for the second straight session,
while stocks edged up on bargain buys.
At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.00/20
against the dollar, up from 88.80/89.00 on Tuesday.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
rose slightly by 0.3 percent to 3,120.88 points helped by bargain
hunters taking advantage of the low prices.
Also, Kenya sold just over half of 3 billion shillings ($33.71 million)
worth of 182-day Treasury bills on offer on Wednesday, and the
weighted average yield climbed to 18.445 percent from 17.679 percent last
week, the central bank said.
KENYA FUEL PRICES
Kenya's energy regulator slashed the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene
on Wednesday, citing gains for the Kenyan shilling , raising hopes
inflation may ease in coming months.
KENYA DEBT
Kenya expects to seal a $600 million short-term loan by mid-January, and
has postponed a planned euro bond to the next fiscal year (July-June
2012/13), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
GHANA INFLATION
The pace of inflation in Ghana eased slightly in November, surprising
analysts who had expected an uptick, and paving the way for the central
bank to pause on interest rates.
GHANA LOANS
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday agreed to disburse $91.55
million of Ghana's three-year IMF loan and approved changes to loan
conditions, enabling the West African oil producer to tap higher-cost
financing for needed infrastructure improvements.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO ELECTIONS
Democratic Republic of Congo's elections, won by incumbent President Joseph
Kabila according to provisional results, were seriously flawed and lacked
transparency, the U.S. ambassador to the central African country said on
Wednesday.
NAMIBIA TELECOMS
Namibia state-owned fixed phone line operator Telecom Namibia Ltd is in
"advanced" talks to buy the southwestern African nation's second-biggest
wireless phone carrier Powercom, a Telecom spokesman said on Wednesday.
