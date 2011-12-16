The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Electricity distributor Kenya Power Company holds it annual general meeting. Among others, the meeting will seek shareholder approval of a one for eight bonus share issue, and to raise its authorised share capital to 5.04 billion shillings from 4.90 billion. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose and the euro edged higher on Friday, as signs of strength in the U.S. economy temporarily broke through gloom over the European debt crisis that had driven a sell-off in riskier assets over the past three days.

WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude futures rose above $104 on Friday on worries about supply disruption after the U.S. Congress approved a bill imposing sanctions against Iran's central bank, limiting buyers' ability to pay for oil they buy from the Islamic Republic. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's and Uganda's shillings are likely to strengthen next week due to waning demand for dollars as the year comes to a close. The Ugandan shilling may also be helped by foreign currency inflows from the diaspora.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's firmed against the dollar, recovering from two week lows as data showed U.S. unemployment claims were at a 3-1/2 year low encouraged investors to take on risk assets.

Also, stocks snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday, rising a little over 1 percent as Old Mutual surged after the insurer said it would sell its Nordic unit for $3.2 billion. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria issued 64.10 billion naira ($394 million)worth of 10-year sovereign bonds with different maturity dates on Wednesday at yields lower than its previous auction, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.

KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rallied more than 2 percent to an 8-month high against the dollar on Thursday, helped by reduced dollar demand and central bank hoovering up shillings for the third session this week, while stocks edged down. KENYA DEBT Kenya said on Thursday that a $600 million foreign loan it is taking out for infrastructure projects instead of a planned eurobond will have a maturity of two years and either a floating or a fixed interest rate. RWANDA INFLATION Consumer prices in urban areas of Rwanda rose 0.34 percent in November from a month earlier, although the annual rate of inflation fell to 7.39 percent from 7.76 percent in October, data showed on Thursday.

BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's consumer inflation quickened to 9.2 percent year-on-year in November, from 8.8 percent in October, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Business confidence in Mauritius improved in the fourth quarter, helped by the 2012 budget and the onset of the country's high spending season, a survey showed on Thursday. GHANA BANKING Pan-African bank Ecobank Transnational Inc said on Thursday it had acquired 100 percent of Ghana's Trust Bank Ltd in a $135 million deal involving the swapping of Trust Bank shares for Ecobank Ghana shares.

ZIMBABWE ELECTION REFORMS Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai on Thursday demanded more electoral reforms before polls that his rival, President Robert Mugabe, wants to bring forward to next year. NAMIBIA MINING South African miner Exxaro said on Thursday it has sold its 50 percent stake in the Rosh Pinah zinc and lead mine in Namibia to Commodities trader Glencore for an undisclosed amount. ANGOLA PETROLEUM Chevron Corp , with extensive deepwater interests off Angola's coast, is about to add a new rig to continue drilling nearer the country's shore next year, according to rig contractor Transocean Ltd

.

