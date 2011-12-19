The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS * IMF chief Christine Lagarde visits Nigeria * Mauritius offers 400 million rupees of 364-day Treasury bills * Malawi November inflation data due GLOBAL MARKETS Asian equities and U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, with South Korean shares tumbling as much as 5 percent, while the dollar gained on safe-haven appeal after news of the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability. JONG-IL DEATH North Korean leader Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack while on a train trip, state media reported on Monday, sparking immediate concern over who is in control of the reclusive state and its nuclear programme. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME After months of falling subscription rates, demand for Kenyan Treasury bills is expected to grow due to improved liquidity, while in Uganda, yields are likely to fall as inflation appears to have reached its peak. For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday and will likely remain under pressure as news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death sent investors to safe-haven assets such as the U.S. currency. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank landing rate fell marginally last week, to average 15.83 percent, helped by inflows as some revenues from the central government's crude oil account were distributed to government agencies. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday and traders said they expected the shilling firm this week on reduced dollar demand and central bank mopping up of shillings. GHANA BILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Sunday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 10.42 percent at a Dec. 16 auction from 10.09 percent at the last auction.

MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius' finance minister cut his 2011 budget deficit forecast to 3.4 percent on Monday from an earlier estimate of 3.8 percent and said the Indian Ocean island's economy would grow 4.1 percent this year. MADAGASCAR ECONOMY Madagascar's interim parliament approved the 2012 budget and cut the island's economic growth forecast to 2 percent from 2.8 percent, the finance ministry said in a statement.

