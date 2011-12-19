The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* IMF chief Christine Lagarde visits Nigeria
* Mauritius offers 400 million rupees of 364-day Treasury bills
* Malawi November inflation data due
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian equities and U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, with South Korean
shares tumbling as much as 5 percent, while the dollar gained on safe-haven
appeal after news of the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears
of regional instability.
JONG-IL DEATH
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack while on a train trip,
state media reported on Monday, sparking immediate concern over who is in
control of the reclusive state and its nuclear programme.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
After months of falling subscription rates, demand for Kenyan Treasury bills
is expected to grow due to improved liquidity, while in Uganda, yields are
likely to fall as inflation appears to have reached its peak.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday and will likely
remain under pressure as news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death sent
investors to safe-haven assets such as the U.S. currency.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank landing rate fell marginally last week, to average 15.83
percent, helped by inflows as some revenues from the central government's
crude oil account were distributed to government agencies.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday and traders said they
expected the shilling firm this week on reduced dollar demand and central
bank mopping up of shillings.
GHANA BILLS
The Bank of Ghana said on Sunday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
10.42 percent at a Dec. 16 auction from 10.09 percent at the last auction.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius' finance minister cut his 2011 budget deficit forecast to 3.4
percent on Monday from an earlier estimate of 3.8 percent and said the Indian
Ocean island's economy would grow 4.1 percent this year.
MADAGASCAR ECONOMY
Madagascar's interim parliament approved the 2012 budget and cut the island's
economic growth forecast to 2 percent from 2.8 percent, the finance ministry
said in a statement.
