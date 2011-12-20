The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS * IMF head Christine Lagarde in Lagos. Due to give speech in the morning. * Botswana sells 14-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday, but sentiment remained fragile on concerns that efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering and tougher rules to strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their profits. NORTH KOREA North Korea was in seclusion on Tuesday, a day after it announced the death of leader Kim Jong-il, as concerns mounted over what would happen next within one of the world's most secretive and unpredictable nations. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended a muted session slightly lower on Monday, putting the benchmark index on course for its first yearly fall in two years, as worries about regional stability in Asia weighed after the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. AFRICA IMF The director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde urged developing countries on Monday to shore up their defences, especially foreign exchange reserves, against a possible European recession next year.

NIGERIA ENERGY Nigeria has revised a draft law on long-delayed reforms to Africa's largest energy industry and the government hopes for progress in early 2012 in getting it passed, the country's oil minister said. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigerian equities climbed to a three week high on Monday, creeping up over a psychological 20,000 point level largely owing to a rise in banking shares, traders said, as the bourse also listed its first exchange traded fund (ETF).

* The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar on Monday as demand for foreign exchange remains unabated as the sales of $350 million by the state-run energy firm NNPC to some lenders on Friday failed to strengthen the market further. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped on Monday as banks took profit from last week's gains, but traders said they expected lower dollar demand and central bank moves to reduce liquidity to support the shilling. GHANA MARKETS The Ghana cedi inched up slightly against the dollar on Monday and is expected to remain stable this week due to lowered volumes of trade in the lead up to Christmas, traders said. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's annual inflation slowed to 11.28 percent year-on-year in November from 11.44 percent in October, the country's central bank said on Monday.

MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION Mozambique's central bank is targeting average inflation of 7.2 percent next year and expects economic growth of 7.5 percent, Governor Ernesto Gove said on Monday. BURUNDI BUDGET Burundi plans to raise government spending by 18 percent to 1.2 trillion francs ($888 million) in 2012 to invest in the agriculture, energy and infrastructure sectors, the finance ministry said in its 2012 budget.

