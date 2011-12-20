The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS
* IMF head Christine Lagarde in Lagos. Due to give speech in the morning.
* Botswana sells 14-day Treasury bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday, but sentiment remained fragile
on concerns that efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering
and tougher rules to strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their
profits.
NORTH KOREA
North Korea was in seclusion on Tuesday, a day after it announced the death
of leader Kim Jong-il, as concerns mounted over what would happen next within
one of the world's most secretive and unpredictable nations.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks ended a muted session slightly lower on Monday, putting
the benchmark index on course for its first yearly fall in two years, as
worries about regional stability in Asia weighed after the death of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
AFRICA IMF
The director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde urged
developing countries on Monday to shore up their defences, especially foreign
exchange reserves, against a possible European recession next year.
NIGERIA ENERGY
Nigeria has revised a draft law on long-delayed reforms to Africa's largest
energy industry and the government hopes for progress in early 2012 in
getting it passed, the country's oil minister said.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigerian equities climbed to a three week high on Monday, creeping up over
a psychological 20,000 point level largely owing to a rise in banking shares,
traders said, as the bourse also listed its first exchange traded fund (ETF).
* The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar on Monday as
demand for foreign exchange remains unabated as the sales of $350 million by
the state-run energy firm NNPC to some lenders on Friday failed to strengthen
the market further.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped on Monday as banks took profit from last
week's gains, but traders said they expected lower dollar demand and central
bank moves to reduce liquidity to support the shilling.
GHANA MARKETS
The Ghana cedi inched up slightly against the dollar on Monday and is
expected to remain stable this week due to lowered volumes of trade in the
lead up to Christmas, traders said.
ANGOLA INFLATION
Angola's annual inflation slowed to 11.28 percent year-on-year in November
from 11.44 percent in October, the country's central bank said on Monday.
MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION
Mozambique's central bank is targeting average inflation of 7.2 percent next
year and expects economic growth of 7.5 percent, Governor Ernesto Gove said
on Monday.
BURUNDI BUDGET
Burundi plans to raise government spending by 18 percent to 1.2 trillion
francs ($888 million) in 2012 to invest in the agriculture, energy and
infrastructure sectors, the finance ministry said in its 2012 budget.
