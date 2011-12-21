The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS * Bank of Ghana policy meeting, analysts expect prime rate to remain on hold at 12.5 percent after inflation eased in November. * Kenya offers 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills * Kenya sells 1-year fixed-rate Treasury bond, 10 billion shillings on offer * IMF head Christine Lagarde continues visit to Nigeria and Niger * Tanzania's Precision Air lists on Dar es Salaam exchange after IPO GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt tempered risk-aversion, with investors' focus turning to a European Central Bank tender as a gauge for euro zone funding strains. OIL PRICES Brent crude futures rose above $107 on Wednesday, gaining for a third straight day, after upbeat U.S. data pointed to a recovery in demand growth in the world's biggest oil consumer amid fears of a disruption in supplies.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds edged higher while the rand jumped as much as two percent against the dollar in thin year-end trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in the euro after a well-supported Spanish debt auction.

KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling gained on Tuesday on tea sector exporters and banks selling dollars as high interest rates made it attractive to hold shillings, while stocks dipped for a second straight day. * The average price for top grade Kenyan tea held steady at an average $2.88 per kg at this week's sale, while the amount offered edged up, brokers said on Tuesday. UGANDA MARKETS The Uganda shilling was stable on Tuesday and traders forecast it would hold in a narrow range against the dollar until year-end after recovering some 18.5 percent from an all-time low hit in September.

ANGOLA ECONOMY Angola's foreign exchange reserves inched up to $23.1 billion in November from $23.02 billion at the end of September, central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano said on Tuesday.

