The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* Bank of Ghana policy meeting, analysts expect prime rate to remain on hold
at 12.5 percent after inflation eased in November.
* Kenya offers 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills
* Kenya sells 1-year fixed-rate Treasury bond, 10 billion shillings on offer
* IMF head Christine Lagarde continues visit to Nigeria and Niger
* Tanzania's Precision Air lists on Dar es Salaam exchange after IPO
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and German data
and strong demand for Spanish debt tempered risk-aversion, with investors'
focus turning to a European Central Bank tender as a gauge for euro zone
funding strains.
OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures rose above $107 on Wednesday, gaining for a third
straight day, after upbeat U.S. data pointed to a recovery in demand growth
in the world's biggest oil consumer amid fears of a disruption in supplies.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's government bonds edged higher while the rand jumped as much as
two percent against the dollar in thin year-end trade on Tuesday, tracking
gains in the euro after a well-supported Spanish debt auction.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling gained on Tuesday on tea sector exporters and
banks selling dollars as high interest rates made it attractive to hold
shillings, while stocks dipped for a second straight day.
* The average price for top grade Kenyan tea held steady at an average $2.88
per kg at this week's sale, while the amount offered edged up, brokers said
on Tuesday.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Uganda shilling was stable on Tuesday and traders forecast it
would hold in a narrow range against the dollar until year-end after
recovering some 18.5 percent from an all-time low hit in September.
ANGOLA ECONOMY
Angola's foreign exchange reserves inched up to $23.1 billion in November
from $23.02 billion at the end of September, central bank Governor Jose de
Lima Massano said on Tuesday.
