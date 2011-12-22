The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS * Kenya offers 4 billion shillings of 91-day Treasury bills * Zambia offers 91, 182, 273 and 364-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as doubts remained over how much of the funds banks raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence. AFRICA IMF Many countries in sub-Saharan African are less prepared to deal with an economic shock now than they were during the 2008 crisis and global financial turmoil that followed, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, urging developing nations to build up economic defences.

OIL PRICES Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Thursday, as investors weighed a sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks against persistent worries that the euro zone debt crisis would curtail global oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand reversed its earlier gains against the dollar on Wednesday as wary investors lost their appetite for risky assets on nagging worries about debt constraints in the euro zone, South Africa's main trading partner.

NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira fell against the U.S dollar on Wednesday, to its weakest since Oct 10, as the central bank closed its official foreign exchange window for the year, putting pressure on interbank market dollar supplies. GHANA RATES * Ghana's central bank left its prime lending rate unchanged at 12.5 percent on Wednesday, in line with forecasts, citing balanced risks to both the inflation and growth outlook. * The Ghana cedi traded flat against the greenback on Wednesday adds traders shrugged off the Central Bank's decision to keep rates at 12.5 percent.

KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economy grew 3.6 percent in the third quarter, the slowest pace of growth since the end of 2009, while the current account deficit trebled from the same period a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya sold about a quarter of the 182-day Treasury bills on offer at auction on Wednesday, as high inflation discouraged bidders and yields rose yet again. * A 10 billion shilling one-year fixed-rate Treasury bond offre fared better, generating a yield of 21.408 percent, at a 181 percent subscription rate with bids accepted worth 11.1 billion shillings. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling fell slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by greenback demand in the interbank market but traders expected it to cover losses and then stabilise until the end of the year. MALAWI BILLS Yield on 3-month T-bill slips to 6.8 percent.

