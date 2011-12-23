The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* Mauritius offers 200 million rupees of 91-day Treasury bills
* Botswana Q3 GDP data due
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening economy in the
United States encouraged a modest year-end rally in riskier assets.
OIL PRICES
Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Friday, supported by fresh
signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and the prospect of supply disruptions
from the Middle East.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya's and Uganda's shillings are likely to stabilise next week, continuing
their recovery from record lows against the dollar earlier this year, amid
muted demand for dollars in the run-up to Christmas.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar but traded within the previous
session's levels on Thursday as the currency tracked moves in the euro, with
domestic drivers absent ahead of the holidays.
KENYA RATING
Ratings agency S&P affirms Kenya's ratings.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenyan stocks rose for a second straight day helped by foreign investors
looking to pick up bargains, while the shilling weakened slightly on
importers booking dollar forward positions as the year comes to an end.
* Yields on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill rose closer to 19 percent
in an undersubscribed auction on Thursday and traders said investors were
betting on the government's need to meet a borrowing deficit to bid high
rates.
ZAMBIA BILLS
The weighted average yield on Zambia's 3-month Treasury bill edged up to 7.2
percent from 7.0 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.
ZAMBIA POWER
Zambia will next year agree the financing terms with two Chinese firms that
have offered to provide the bulk of the funding for a $2 billion power
project which will add 750 MW to the country's generation by 2017, an
industry official said on Thursday.
TANZANIA BILLS
Tanzania failed to sell most of the Treasury bills on offer at an
undersubscribed auction on Wednesday as investors sought higher returns on
the back of rising inflation.
GABON ELECTION
Gabon President Ali Bongo's ruling coalition took 95 percent of seats in a
parliamentary election, strengthening his hand in the central African
oil-producing nation but sparking opposition accusations of fraud.
MALAWI BONDS
Malawi will hold its biggest ever bond sale on Friday as the government aims
to raise 30 billion kwacha ($182 million) to restructure its domestic debt
and develop a benchmark yield curve, a central bank official said on
Thursday.
NIGER IMF
The International Monetary Fund has reached a preliminary agreement with
Niger on a $123 million extended credit facility program, IMF chief Christine
Lagarde said on Thursday at the end of her first trip to Africa as head of
the world lender.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on