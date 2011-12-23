The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS * Mauritius offers 200 million rupees of 91-day Treasury bills * Botswana Q3 GDP data due GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally in riskier assets.

OIL PRICES Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Friday, supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and the prospect of supply disruptions from the Middle East. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's and Uganda's shillings are likely to stabilise next week, continuing their recovery from record lows against the dollar earlier this year, amid muted demand for dollars in the run-up to Christmas. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar but traded within the previous session's levels on Thursday as the currency tracked moves in the euro, with domestic drivers absent ahead of the holidays. KENYA RATING Ratings agency S&P affirms Kenya's ratings. KENYA MARKETS * Kenyan stocks rose for a second straight day helped by foreign investors looking to pick up bargains, while the shilling weakened slightly on importers booking dollar forward positions as the year comes to an end.

* Yields on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill rose closer to 19 percent in an undersubscribed auction on Thursday and traders said investors were betting on the government's need to meet a borrowing deficit to bid high rates. ZAMBIA BILLS The weighted average yield on Zambia's 3-month Treasury bill edged up to 7.2 percent from 7.0 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

ZAMBIA POWER Zambia will next year agree the financing terms with two Chinese firms that have offered to provide the bulk of the funding for a $2 billion power project which will add 750 MW to the country's generation by 2017, an industry official said on Thursday. TANZANIA BILLS Tanzania failed to sell most of the Treasury bills on offer at an undersubscribed auction on Wednesday as investors sought higher returns on the back of rising inflation. GABON ELECTION Gabon President Ali Bongo's ruling coalition took 95 percent of seats in a parliamentary election, strengthening his hand in the central African oil-producing nation but sparking opposition accusations of fraud.

MALAWI BONDS Malawi will hold its biggest ever bond sale on Friday as the government aims to raise 30 billion kwacha ($182 million) to restructure its domestic debt and develop a benchmark yield curve, a central bank official said on Thursday. NIGER IMF The International Monetary Fund has reached a preliminary agreement with Niger on a $123 million extended credit facility program, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday at the end of her first trip to Africa as head of the world lender.

