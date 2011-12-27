The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS * Mauritius 2011 economic growth, unemployment data expected GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors squared positions in thin volume before U.S. markets reopen after a long weekend and investors await fresh data that could offer clues about prospects for the world's largest economy.

OIL PRICE Brent crude rose slightly to trade above $108 on Tuesday, supported by supply disruptions in Syria and Iranian naval exercises in a key shipping lane, while improved U.S. home sales data and year-end short-covering also supported prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME Kenyan Treasury bill yields are likely to move higher next week in line with rising interbank lending rates, while Nigerian bond yields are expected to remain steady as investors close their books for the year. For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand edged higher against the dollar and government bonds were also firmer in thin trading on Friday as domestic markets closed early ahead of an extended weekend. NIGERIA SECURITY * Nigeria's main opposition leader accused the government of incompetence on Monday after Islamist militants killed more than two dozen people in Christmas Day attacks on churches and other targets. * Christmas Day bomb attacks against churches in Nigeria by Islamist militant group Boko Haram targeted the country's religious and ethnic faultlines in an apparently escalating campaign to fracture the nation's stability. KENYA MARKETS * Kenyan stocks extended gains for a third straight day on thin volumes as foreign investors bought shares they considered cheap at current prices, while the shilling was steady against the dollar. * Kenya's year-on-year rate of inflation may have peaked in November and record a small fall this month thanks to aggressive monetary tightening and a stronger shilling. UGANDA MARKETS The Bank of Uganda intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday by selling hard currency, halting an earlier slide in the local currency against the dollar.

The Ugandan shilling rallied to an eight-month high of 2,350 against the dollar on Tuesday, but then fell in the next three sessions and slumped to a low of 2,475.5 on Friday before the central bank stepped in. BOTSWANA ECONOMY Botswana's economy grew by 5.8 percent on a quarterly basis in the third quarter, quickening from a downwardly revised 3.6 percent in the second quarter, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

MAURITIUS TBILLS The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills edged down to 4.39 percent on Monday from 4.40 percent at a previous auction, the central bank said. The bank sold all the 300 million rupees ($10.2 million) worth of bills on offer.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on