African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS * Kenya expected to release December inflation data. A poll of five analysts showed the year-on-year rate of inflation may have peaked in November and record a small fall this month thanks to aggressive monetary tightening and a stronger shilling. * The central bank of Kenya will auction 3 billion shillings worth of the 182-day paper. Last week's auction was undersubscribed, with only about a quarter of bills sold. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Wednesday in low volume with many market players away for year-end holidays, while oil kept gains from the previous day on concerns about possible supply disruptions after Iran threatened to stop the flow of oil from the Gulf. OIL PRICE Brent crude oil steadied above $109 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying for six straight sessions, supported by Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading resumes on Wednesday. NIGERIA SECURITY Northern Nigerian Christians said on Tuesday they feared that a spate of Christmas Day bombings by Islamist militants that killed over two dozen people could lead to a religious war in Africa's most populous country.

KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks edged higher on Tuesday in thin volumes, driven by improved demand from retail buyers, while the shilling was steady against the dollar. MAURITIUS ECONOMY * The economy of Mauritius grew 4.1 percent in 2011 and will expand at a fractionally slower pace of 4 percent in the new year, the statistics office said on Tuesday, matching the finance minister's most recent forecast. * Mauritius sold all 400 million rupees ($13.63 million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills at auction on Tuesday at a weighted yield of 4.75 percent, below the 4.80 percent fetched last week, the central bank said. * Mauritius sees foreign direct investment (FDI) rising to 10 billion rupees ($340.7 million) this year, up from an earlier forecast of 8 billion rupees, the Board of Investment (BOI) said on Tuesday. ETHIOPIA SWEDEN An Ethiopian court sentenced two Swedish journalists on Tuesday to 11 years in prison each for helping and promoting the outlawed Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) rebel group and entering the country illegally.

